Spurs Advance with 103-96 Game 6 Win vs. Grizzlies Behind Kawhi Leonard

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The ruthlessly consistent San Antonio Spurs are moving on to the second round again.

San Antonio finished its first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday with a 103-96 victory at FedEx Forum. The win was the first by a visiting team in the six-game series and clinched a second-round spot for the Spurs for the 18th time in 23 years.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 29 points, nine rebounds and three steals, but he received critical help from Tony Parker and LaMarcus Aldridge. Parker put his team ahead by four with two different shots in the final two minutes as the Spurs pulled away for the win.

Spurs' Thursday Leaders Player Points Rebounds Assists Field Goals Kawhi Leonard 29 9 4 8-of-19 Tony Parker 27 2 4 11-of-14 LaMarcus Aldridge 17 12 1 7-of-17 Source: ESPN.com

Mike Conley was the best player again for the Grizzlies with 26 points and five assists, but all five Memphis starters scored in double figures in a balanced effort.

Spurs' Threesome Carries Team

It appeared as if Memphis was cruising to a victory with an 88-81 lead in the fourth, but the home team didn't have enough to counter Leonard, Parker and Aldridge.

Parker converted a number of clutch baskets as San Antonio turned the seven-point deficit into a win, and his layup with 23 seconds remaining all but clinched it. It wasn't just a late burst, as the 34-year-old veteran and Leonard each had 15 points in the first half as the only Spurs to score more than six.

Parker and Leonard kept the Spurs within striking distance while some of their teammates struggled, and Aldridge came alive in the second half with his double-double. Patty Mills also contributed in the second half and finished with 10 points, three of which came on a go-ahead three in the closing stretch.

Leonard is an MVP candidate, and the Spurs will prove dangerous in the second round and beyond if Parker and Aldridge replicate Thursday's support.

Group Effort Not Enough for Memphis

Conley has been Memphis' clear leader in this series and averaged 27 points a night in the final five games, but he wasn't a one-man band.

Marc Gasol demonstrated his usual soft touch as a shooter and was comfortable running the offense from the high post with 18 points and six assists. Zach Randolph unleashed his typically bruising style in the paint (13 points and 11 rebounds), and 40-year-old Vince Carter (12 points) turned back the clock a number of times.

Still, it was Parker, Leonard and the Spurs who made the plays in the final two minutes, countering a strong effort from Memphis.

San Antonio will look to make those winning plays in crunch time again in the second round when it faces James Harden and the Houston Rockets.