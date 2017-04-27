Franco Harris, Jerome Bettis Pay Tribute to Dan Rooney at 2017 NFL Draft

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Hall of Fame running backs Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis paid tribute to former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who died earlier this month, during the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft.

The two took the podium before announcing the team selected Wisconsin edge rusher T.J. Watt at No. 30 overall.

"Dan loved his family, he loved God, he loved our great country and Steeler nation, he loved you," Harris said on the NFL Network broadcast. "And he loved us, the players. He loved us. He was so approachable. Respectful. And he was a good man."

Bettis echoed that sentiment.

"He was a great man, he was a great owner, but he was even a better person," he said. "He got an opportunity to know each and every one of his players not as the football player but as the person, as the man."

Sports Illustrated's Twitter account relayed the complete remarks:

Rooney, 84, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Beyond his pivotal role in the Steelers organization, Rooney facilitated change in league operations as the champion of the Rooney Rule, which requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and key front office positions.