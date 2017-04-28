NBA Playoffs 2017: Latest Postseason Bracket, Standings and Title Picks

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The first round of the NBA postseason has featured classic games, performances and even postgame press conferences, and it's not done yet.

If the rest of the NBA playoffs are anything like the first two weeks, then this could be one of the best postseasons in recent memory.

Here's a look at the latest results as well as some quick picks for the rest of the playoffs, with a focus on the three remaining first-round series and the NBA Finals.

NBA Playoffs: First-Round Bracket and Standings Eastern Conference Matchup Standings Next Game No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Chicago Bulls Boston 3, Chicago 2 Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT No. 4 Washington Wizards vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks Washington 3, Atlanta 2 Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU and NBATV No. 3 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 6 Milwaukee Bucks Toronto won, 4-2 N/A No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Indiana Pacers Cleveland won, 4-0 N/A Western Conference Matchup Standings Next Game No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers Golden State won, 4-2 N/A No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz Utah 3, Los Angeles 2 Friday, April 28, at 10:30 p.m. ET on TNT No. 3 Houston Rockets vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder Houston won, 4-1 N/A No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 7 Memphis Grizzlies San Antonio won, 4-2 N/A NBA.com

First-Round Picks

Boston vs. Chicago

It's a pretty simple call: The Chicago Bulls won the first two games with starting point guard Rajon Rondo on the floor. Since he's been sidelined with a thumb injury, Boston has won three straight, including two on the Bulls' home court.

Rondo will miss Game 6, so the pick is for Boston to finish the series out in six.

Washington vs. Atlanta

This has been a tough, physical series that at times has harkened back to the 1990s when the Miami Heat and New York Knicks used to have rock fights in Madison Square Garden. In those days, however, the first team to 80 points usually won. These days, there's more scoring and fluidity to the game.

Still, like numerous '90s rivalries, these two teams clearly don't like each other, and the home crowds have been amped all series. They've helped their respective teams protect their home courts, with the road teams going 0-5 so far.

With the playoffs going back to Atlanta for Game 6, expect the Hawks to protect their house and force a Game 7 in Washington.

Once there, the pick is for John Wall and Bradley Beal to lead Washington to a playoff win and a matchup with Boston in the conference semifinals.

Utah vs. Los Angeles

It's a similar story to the Boston vs. Chicago series, except replace Rajon Rondo with Clippers power forward Blake Griffin.

Griffin averaged 25 points in the first two games of this series. Simply put, no one could stop him from scoring. However, he suffered a toe injury in Game 3 and will miss the rest of the playoffs.

Now with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert back after suffering a hyperextended knee and bone bruise in Game 1, coupled with the fact that Utah forward "Iso Joe" Johnson has turned back the clock 10 years, the Jazz clearly have the upper hand. It also helps that Game 6 will be played in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz will win and advance to face Golden State.

2016-17 NBA Playoff Predictions First Round Matchup Prediction No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 8 Chicago Bulls Celtics in 6 No. 4 Washington Wizards vs. No. 5 Atlanta Hawks Wizards in 7 No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz Jazz in 6 Second Round Matchup Prediction No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Washington Wizards Wizards in 6 No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 3 Toronto Raptors Raptors in 6 No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz Warriors in 4 No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 3 Houston Rockets Spurs in 5 Conference Finals Matchup Prediction No. 3 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Washington Wizards Raptors in 7 No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 2 San Antonio Spurs Warriors in 5 Finals Matchup Prediction No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 3 Toronto Raptors Warriors in 5 writer projections

Title Picks

Eastern Conference

Some may look at the Raptors struggling a bit during their 4-2 series win over a Milwaukee Bucks team that barely finished over .500 and think that they aren't fit for an NBA Finals run.

Looks can be deceiving, and the Bucks are much better than their regular-season record. Don't be surprised to see them be in the top four of the Eastern Conference next year.

Toronto is solid on offense and defense, especially with the midseason additions of Serge Ibaka as a third scoring option and P.J. Tucker as a stout defensive player off the bench.

Meanwhile, Cleveland struggled to the finish line by going 11-14 to finish the regular season, and it didn't look all that impressive in a series win over the average Indiana Pacers. Its defense simply isn't championship-caliber this year.

The pick is for Toronto to beat Cleveland and then take down Washington in a seven-game series.

Western Conference

Let's cut to the chase: Barring an injury or an incredible upset, the Western Conference finals will feature the two best teams in the NBA: the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. It will be the de facto NBA Finals this year.

As great as the Spurs are, and as incredible as two-way superstar Kawhi Leonard has played this season, he does not have the ability to guard three elite scorers in Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Of course, Spurs shooting guard Danny Green is a great defensive player as well, and he'll be able to stick with one of the guards, but asking any team in NBA history to stop three players of that offensive caliber over the course of a seven-game series is a near impossible task.

This is the Warriors' year. That's not exactly a hot take (or even a lukewarm take), but the Dubs should cruise to the NBA title.