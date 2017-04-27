Meet the Replacements for the Top 10 Picks in the 2017 NFL Draft

0 of 10

The NFL draft inspires mixed emotions in college football fans. On one hand, fans are excited to celebrate their favorite players' accomplishments and the biggest moment of their young lives—finding out where they'll ply their trades on the next level.

On the other hand, it's a final goodbye as those players join the professional ranks. And the question sets in: How is my team going to replace these guys?

That's easier said than done, obviously. The top 10 picks in the NFL draft are there for a reason; they're talented players with loads of potential and filling their shoes can be difficult. But college football marches on and teams must replace them.

Identifying replacements is a major focus of the offseason, and we'll take a crack at pinpointing those who are most likely to replace the top 10 NFL draft picks.

Selections were based on talent, previous experience and opportunity for playing time in 2017. Players are listed in the order of the NFL draft's top 10, not as a measure of their overall talent.