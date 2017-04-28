    NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Coverage Guide for Remainder of Postseason

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 28, 2017

    MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 22: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in game four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 22, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Two NBA playoff series came to a close on Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs took care of business against the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

    That sets up two intriguing matchups in the conference semifinals, with the Raptors playing the defending NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers and the Spurs facing MVP candidate James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

    Here's a look at a television coverage guide for the remainder of the postseason as well as previews for the two matchups we know will take place next month.

    Note that only two of the four conference semifinal round matchups have been decided, so complete coverage information won't be available until the first round is finished.

    That being said, we do have some information on future rounds thanks to sportsmediawatch.com.

    NBA Playoff Schedule (Confirmed Matchups)
    First-Round MatchupDateGameTime (ET)TV
    Washington Wizards at Atlanta HawksFriday, April 2867:30 p.m.ESPNU/NBA TV
    Boston Celtics at Chicago BullsFriday, April 2868 p.m.ESPN
    Los Angeles Clippers at Utah JazzFriday, April 28610:30 p.m.ESPN
    Washington Wizards at Atlanta HawksSunday, April 307 *TBDTBD
    Boston Celtics at Chicago BullsSunday, April 307 *TBDTBD
    Los Angeles Clippers at Utah JazzSunday, April 307 *TBDTBD
    Second-Round MatchupDateGameTime (ET)TV
    Toronto Raptors at Cleveland CavaliersMonday, May 117 p.m.TNT
    Houston Rockets at San Antonio SpursMonday, May 119:30 p.m.TNT
    Toronto Raptors at Cleveland CavaliersWednesday, May 327 p.m.TNT
    Houston Rockets at San Antonio SpursWednesday, May 329:30 p.m.TNT
    Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto RaptorsFriday, May 537 p.m.ESPN
    San Antonio Spurs at Houston RocketsFriday, May 539:30 p.m.ESPN
    Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto RaptorsSunday, May 743:30 p.m.ABC
    San Antonio Spurs at Houston RocketsSunday, May 748 p.m.TNT
    Toronto Raptors at Cleveland CavaliersTBD5 *TBDTBD
    Houston Rockets at San Antonio SpursTuesday, May 95 *TBDTNT
    Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto RaptorsTBD6 *TBDTBD
    San Antonio Spurs at Houston RocketsThursday, May 116 *TBDESPN
    Toronto Raptors at Cleveland CavaliersTBD7 *TBDTBD
    Houston Rockets at San Antonio SpursSunday, May 147 *TBDTBD
    NBA.com; * = if necessary
    Remaining Round-by-Round TV Coverage
    RoundStart DateTV
    Conference SemifinalsMonday, May 1ESPN, ABC and TNT
    Eastern Conference FinalsTBDTNT
    Western Conference FinalsTuesday, May 16 (possible that start date moves to Sunday, May 14)ESPN
    NBA FinalsThursday, June 1ABC
    sportsmediawatch.com

     

    Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

    Cleveland took three of four games from Toronto this year. However, their last game was meaningless—it was the last regular season contest for both teams and their playoff fates had already been sealed, so numerous starters rested.

    In the three games that mattered, Cleveland only beat Toronto by a combined 11 points.

    We can't glean too much from those games, especially considering that trade-deadline acquisitions Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker were not yet on the Raptors and Norman Powell, now a fixture in Toronto's starting lineup, only played a combined 34 minutes in those three contests.

    What we can note from the regular season is this fact, which will decide the series: Cleveland's defense is below par.

    Last year, the Cavs finished top 10 in defensive efficiency, and their incredible team effort in Game 7 of the NBA Finals led to an upset victory over the Golden State Warriors.

    However, Cleveland's defense has regressed. The Cavs ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency this year, per ESPN.com, which tied them with the 20-62 Brooklyn Nets.

    The Raptors are a tough, aggressive, physical and gritty team, especially with the additions of Tucker and Ibaka. They are a bad matchup for the Cavs, who relied way too often down the stretch for LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to bail them out as they each frequently played 40 or more minutes per game.

    The extra rest afforded to the Cavs thanks to their sweep of the Indiana Pacers will help them a bit, but Toronto's defense (eighth in defensive efficiency) will lead them to an upset victory.

    Pick: Raptors in 6

     

    Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

    San Antonio beat Houston 3-1 in their regular-season series. Most notably, three of the four games were decided by just two points and the fourth by only six.

    The X-factor here is Spurs point guard Tony Parker, who just finished a fantastic series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Parker averaged 16.3 points per game, including a 27-point effort in a 103-96 Game 6 win that sealed the series victory.

    If he continues that level of play in the second round, the Spurs are going to be difficult to beat.

    For the Rockets, their success depends on one factor: Will they get hot from behind the three-point arc?

    We know that the Rockets are going to shoot there nearly every minute. That's not an exaggeration, as the Rockets took 40.3 three-pointers per game during the regular season.

    Ultimately, the series should be closely contested, but two factors stand out.

    First, the Spurs looked near unbeatable at home against a tough Memphis Grizzlies team that matched up well with them. They won their three home games by a combined 56 points. San Antonio also has the home-court advantage in this series.

    Second, if there was such a thing as an NBA playoffs MVP, Kawhi Leonard would be leading that race hands down right now. He averaged 31.2 points per game on 54.8 percent shooting against a Grizzlies team that finished tied for sixth in defensive efficiency. This is in addition to being one of the best defensive players in the league. Simply put, that's incredible.

    Ultimately, the edge goes to Leonard and the Spurs beating the Rockets. The call here is that the Spurs win in five, with San Antonio stealing one in Houston and winning three at home, but expect each game to be close.

    Pick: Spurs in 5