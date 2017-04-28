NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Coverage Guide for Remainder of Postseason

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Two NBA playoff series came to a close on Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs took care of business against the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively.

That sets up two intriguing matchups in the conference semifinals, with the Raptors playing the defending NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers and the Spurs facing MVP candidate James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Here's a look at a television coverage guide for the remainder of the postseason as well as previews for the two matchups we know will take place next month.

Note that only two of the four conference semifinal round matchups have been decided, so complete coverage information won't be available until the first round is finished.

That being said, we do have some information on future rounds thanks to sportsmediawatch.com.

NBA Playoff Schedule (Confirmed Matchups) First-Round Matchup Date Game Time (ET) TV Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks Friday, April 28 6 7:30 p.m. ESPNU/NBA TV Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls Friday, April 28 6 8 p.m. ESPN Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz Friday, April 28 6 10:30 p.m. ESPN Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks Sunday, April 30 7 * TBD TBD Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls Sunday, April 30 7 * TBD TBD Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz Sunday, April 30 7 * TBD TBD Second-Round Matchup Date Game Time (ET) TV Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, May 1 1 7 p.m. TNT Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Monday, May 1 1 9:30 p.m. TNT Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, May 3 2 7 p.m. TNT Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 3 2 9:30 p.m. TNT Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Friday, May 5 3 7 p.m. ESPN San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets Friday, May 5 3 9:30 p.m. ESPN Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Sunday, May 7 4 3:30 p.m. ABC San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets Sunday, May 7 4 8 p.m. TNT Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers TBD 5 * TBD TBD Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, May 9 5 * TBD TNT Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors TBD 6 * TBD TBD San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets Thursday, May 11 6 * TBD ESPN Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers TBD 7 * TBD TBD Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Sunday, May 14 7 * TBD TBD NBA.com; * = if necessary

Remaining Round-by-Round TV Coverage Round Start Date TV Conference Semifinals Monday, May 1 ESPN, ABC and TNT Eastern Conference Finals TBD TNT Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 16 (possible that start date moves to Sunday, May 14) ESPN NBA Finals Thursday, June 1 ABC sportsmediawatch.com

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland took three of four games from Toronto this year. However, their last game was meaningless—it was the last regular season contest for both teams and their playoff fates had already been sealed, so numerous starters rested.

In the three games that mattered, Cleveland only beat Toronto by a combined 11 points.

We can't glean too much from those games, especially considering that trade-deadline acquisitions Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker were not yet on the Raptors and Norman Powell, now a fixture in Toronto's starting lineup, only played a combined 34 minutes in those three contests.

What we can note from the regular season is this fact, which will decide the series: Cleveland's defense is below par.

Last year, the Cavs finished top 10 in defensive efficiency, and their incredible team effort in Game 7 of the NBA Finals led to an upset victory over the Golden State Warriors.

However, Cleveland's defense has regressed. The Cavs ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency this year, per ESPN.com, which tied them with the 20-62 Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors are a tough, aggressive, physical and gritty team, especially with the additions of Tucker and Ibaka. They are a bad matchup for the Cavs, who relied way too often down the stretch for LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to bail them out as they each frequently played 40 or more minutes per game.

The extra rest afforded to the Cavs thanks to their sweep of the Indiana Pacers will help them a bit, but Toronto's defense (eighth in defensive efficiency) will lead them to an upset victory.

Pick: Raptors in 6

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio beat Houston 3-1 in their regular-season series. Most notably, three of the four games were decided by just two points and the fourth by only six.

The X-factor here is Spurs point guard Tony Parker, who just finished a fantastic series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Parker averaged 16.3 points per game, including a 27-point effort in a 103-96 Game 6 win that sealed the series victory.

If he continues that level of play in the second round, the Spurs are going to be difficult to beat.

For the Rockets, their success depends on one factor: Will they get hot from behind the three-point arc?

We know that the Rockets are going to shoot there nearly every minute. That's not an exaggeration, as the Rockets took 40.3 three-pointers per game during the regular season.

Ultimately, the series should be closely contested, but two factors stand out.

First, the Spurs looked near unbeatable at home against a tough Memphis Grizzlies team that matched up well with them. They won their three home games by a combined 56 points. San Antonio also has the home-court advantage in this series.

Second, if there was such a thing as an NBA playoffs MVP, Kawhi Leonard would be leading that race hands down right now. He averaged 31.2 points per game on 54.8 percent shooting against a Grizzlies team that finished tied for sixth in defensive efficiency. This is in addition to being one of the best defensive players in the league. Simply put, that's incredible.

Ultimately, the edge goes to Leonard and the Spurs beating the Rockets. The call here is that the Spurs win in five, with San Antonio stealing one in Houston and winning three at home, but expect each game to be close.

Pick: Spurs in 5