Fletcher Cox Jokes About Hazing Rookie Derek Barnett with Steak Dinner

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox got a new teammate on the line when the Eagles took Derek Barnett with the No. 14 pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

Cox is also preparing himself for some free meals. The two-time Pro Bowler tweeted at Barnett after his selection to welcome him with specifics about his steak order:

Barnett, who left Tennessee after his junior season, recorded 56 total tackles and 13 sacks last season. He was named a first-team All-SEC selection and should slot in opposite of Cox on the Eagles defensive line in 2017.

Cox, 26, had 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2016. He made his second straight Pro Bowl, though he was not an All-Pro for the first time since 2013.

The Eagles will hope Cox and Barnett can create enough pressure to atone for their shaky secondary. Barnett, meanwhile, will simply hope Cox was joking about that whole steak dinner thing.

For more news, rumors and related stories about Derek Barnett, the Philadelphia Eagles and the National Football League, check out the http://bleacherreport.com/mobile and the Eagles and NFL streams on Bleacher Report's app.