Masahiro Tanaka Throws 3-Hit Complete Game Shutout in 3-0 Win vs. Red Sox

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Masahiro Tanaka spun a three-hit gem to hand the New York Yankees a 3-0 win over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday at Fenway Park.

In the complete-game shutout, Tanaka notched three strikeouts and zero walks as the Yankees capped off an abbreviated two-game sweep after Tuesday night's game was rained out.

Furthermore, Tanaka retired the final 14 batters he faced and only allowed a single runner to reach second base in the signature effort, per the Associated Press' Jimmy Golen.

According to CBS Sports' Jonah Keri, Tanaka's efficient line earned himself "Maddux" honors for tossing a shutout in fewer than 100 pitches:

Not surprisingly, Yankees manager Joe Girardi was blown away by his ace's performance, as the YES Network documented on Twitter:

The complete-game shutout—which was the second of Tanaka's career—also helped the Yankees stay hot as April draws to a close. Not only did New York take two straight against Boston, but it has won seven of its last 10 overall to improve to 13-7.

Tanaka, meanwhile, has settled into a nice groove after he gave up 10 runs over his first 7.2 innings of the season. Since then, he is 3-0 with four runs allowed, 14 strikeouts and four walks.

The Yankees will be back in action Friday evening in the Bronx when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the first of a three-game set.