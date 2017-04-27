2017 NFL Draft Crowd Estimated at over 70,000 People by Philadelphia Police

2017 NFL Draft Crowd Estimated at over 70,000 People by Philadelphia PoliceApril 27, 2017
Matt Rourke/Associated Press
Philadelphia police have estimated 70,000 people (or more) will attend Thursday night's festivities for the 2017 NFL draft.
Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported the news.
Philadelphia is hosting the draft this year at its Museum of Art, which is famously the home of the Rocky steps and has the necessary space for large crowds. The city has shut down streets and made parking alterations throughout the city to accommodate the large number of people.
The crowd gave NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a rousing set of boos to start off the evening. It's the first time the draft has been held in Philadelphia since 1961.
The Cleveland Browns took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the first overall selection.