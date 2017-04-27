2017 NFL Draft Crowd Estimated at over 70,000 People by Philadelphia Police

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia police have estimated 70,000 people (or more) will attend Thursday night's festivities for the 2017 NFL draft.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

Philadelphia is hosting the draft this year at its Museum of Art, which is famously the home of the Rocky steps and has the necessary space for large crowds. The city has shut down streets and made parking alterations throughout the city to accommodate the large number of people.