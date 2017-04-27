Roger Goodell Eggs on Fans as He Gets Booed by Philadelphia to Start NFL Draft

Roger Goodell Eggs on Fans as He Gets Booed by Philadelphia to Start NFL DraftApril 27, 2017
Philadelphia held up its end of the bargain Thursday night when it met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a hearty round of boos as he opened the 2017 draft on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Watch out for those cheesesteaks, Roger. https://t.co/9wy4ssB0Pj4/28/2017, 12:05:28 AM
But unlike years past, Goodell embraced the jeers when he approached the podium, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport documented:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
.@nflcommish: “Come on, Philly, come on. … “BOOOOOO” Oh, the #Browns are on the clock.4/28/2017, 12:05:58 AM
Twitter, as always, chimed in with some takes of its own:
Yahoo Sports @YahooSports
All of Philly while Roger Goodell was on stage. #NFLDraft https://t.co/OEXsyMvpzq4/28/2017, 12:08:25 AM
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
Roger Goodell and Philly fans is a perfect storm of booing.4/28/2017, 12:06:52 AM
Tyler Dunne @TyDunne
A lot of John Kuhn fans in Philly for the draft.4/28/2017, 12:06:08 AM
SB Nation @SBNation
Roger Goodell's fans showed up 😂 https://t.co/jQ3oCI914u4/27/2017, 11:06:20 PM
Although the boos didn't echo off the walls of a theater like they used to at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, football fans in the City of Brotherly Love banded together to let Goodell hear it.
According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Philadelphia police estimated more than 70,000 people were in attendance by the time the Cleveland Browns were on the clock.
The booing also had betting implications, as Bob Vetrone Jr. of the Philadelphia Daily News noted:
Bob Vetrone Jr. @BoopStats
Ladies & gentlemen of Philadelphia, the gauntlet has been thrown down -- https://t.co/megujcnF0I4/26/2017, 8:42:51 PM
Based on the way the boos rained down Thursday, fans in future years will have plenty to live up to if they want to match what Philadelphia brought to the table.