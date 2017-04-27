Roger Goodell Eggs on Fans as He Gets Booed by Philadelphia to Start NFL Draft

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia held up its end of the bargain Thursday night when it met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with a hearty round of boos as he opened the 2017 draft on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

But unlike years past, Goodell embraced the jeers when he approached the podium, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport documented:

Twitter, as always, chimed in with some takes of its own:

Although the boos didn't echo off the walls of a theater like they used to at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, football fans in the City of Brotherly Love banded together to let Goodell hear it.

According to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel, Philadelphia police estimated more than 70,000 people were in attendance by the time the Cleveland Browns were on the clock.

The booing also had betting implications, as Bob Vetrone Jr. of the Philadelphia Daily News noted:

Based on the way the boos rained down Thursday, fans in future years will have plenty to live up to if they want to match what Philadelphia brought to the table.