Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Most Anticipated WWE Payback 2017 Matches

credit: wwe.com

Roman Reigns is looking for payback against the monster who destroyed him.

That will come on Sunday at the WWE event of the same name. Payback is a chance for The Big Dog to get his hands on Braun Strowman, and this match promises to be good. Fans are likely not expecting a clinic, however; this will be more of a fight than a wrestling match.

But Strowman is red-hot, and he's taking that momentum to bear on WWE's top guy. The company has done an excellent job of promoting Strowman as the next big thing, and the WWE Universe has bought in.

Strowman is as over as he can be, and that's a good thing for WWE.

Reigns needs a great heel to work against, mostly because of the poor response fans typically give him. While WWE has put forth the notion that any reaction is a good thing, many fans do not believe that to be the case.

If the company was truly not concerned about Reigns' negative crowd response, then why is he almost always getting booked against heels?

Strowman has no redeemable qualities, other than the ability to smash Reigns in the face. Reigns' critics love that fact, but they're only encouraging that segment of the audience to rally behind The Big Dog when it counts the most.

This is surely what WWE wants, and it's likely what will happen at Payback. However, this match is important for not only Reigns but Strowman as well.

Strowman is in the driver's seat and has the world at his fingertips. The company has trusted him a little bit more every week, and The Monster Among Men has validated that trust. He never takes a night off, he's always ready to deliver and he's only getting better.

He's perhaps the best big man fans have seen since Kane, and that admiration could eventually rank him much higher.

But in order for that to happen, Strowman needs to maintain his roll. He's exactly where WWE wants him to be, and he must continue getting over by working the best talents on the roster. Right now it doesn't get any better than Reigns, who retired The Undertaker, and has taken his place on top.

This match at Payback is the biggest one of Strowman's career thus far, and many fans are surely anxious to see what will happen. Win or lose, he has come a long way and will hopefully continue on his current run.

Reigns vs. Strowman will not be the only match on Sunday.

Fans are looking at a stacked card, full of stars and possibilities for big moments. WWE has an opportunity to give a top-notch night, and fans are hoping that will materialize. When it comes to which bouts are must-see TV, four others stand out from the rest.