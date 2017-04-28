NFL Draft 2017 Results: The Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises from Day 1

0 of 10

Elsa/Getty Images

Even after the Cleveland Browns held the entire NFL hostage by keeping their plans a secret, the 2017 NFL draft only got more exciting and unpredictable as the night went on.

Coming into the night, no one expected the Bears to take a quarterback in the top five, Corey Davis to emerge as a top-10 pick, Jonathan Allen to fall out of the top 15 or Evan Engram to be the second tight end drafted.

After a first round that lived up to the hype as one of the least predictable drafts in recent history, it will be fascinating to see whose bold moves and risky decisions pay off in a few years. Here were the surprises, the reaches and the steals of the 2017 NFL draft’s Round 1.