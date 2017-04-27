    49ers Reportedly Looking to Trade No. 2 Overall Pick in 2017 NFL Draft

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers answers questions from the media on Day 2 of the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly trying to trade back from the No. 2 overall selection, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

    Peter Schrager of Fox Sports also reported that the Niners were receiving interest in the pick:

           

