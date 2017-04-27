49ers Reportedly Looking to Trade No. 2 Overall Pick in 2017 NFL Draft

49ers Reportedly Looking to Trade No. 2 Overall Pick in 2017 NFL DraftApril 27, 2017
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly trying to trade back from the No. 2 overall selection, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.
Peter Schrager of Fox Sports also reported that the Niners were receiving interest in the pick:
Peter Schrager @PSchrags
49ers have received calls to discuss a trade for the number 2 pick, including discussions with 3 of the top 10 teams in this Draft.4/27/2017, 8:25:51 PM
