Browns Finally Forge New Identity by Drafting Myles Garrett 1st Overall

The Cleveland Browns finally got it right.

Let it sink in for a moment, because it's difficult to accept.

After years of inept decisions and massive draft-day blunders, the Browns are now building toward something with the selection of Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

More importantly, Cleveland now has an identity with its dynamic defensive front.

Prior to Garrett's selection, many believed the Browns would find a way to screw up their first pick.

Frankly, the skepticism was deserved based on a history of failed first-round picks that included Trent Richardson, Brandon Weeden, Barkevious Mingo, Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel just in the previous five drafts.

Early Thursday, the rumor mill started to churn. Cleveland was prepared to bypass the consensus top talent in this year's draft for North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Many chortled at the idea of Cleveland passing on Garrett.

Instead, Cleveland got it right.

Executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown, chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and Co. made the logical decision to select Garrett. As the Chicago Bears showed one pick later, it would have been easy for Cleveland to force the situation and select a quarterback (they chose Trubisky). But the Browns brass stayed true to its board with the one player considered a legit franchise talent at a premium position.

His presence adds something Cleveland has lacked for a long time. Opposing teams will go into each week's preparation knowing they have to stop Garrett.

The last time the Browns had that type of defender on the field, safety Eric Turner roamed the grass at Municipal Stadium before the organization's move to Baltimore.

Garrett immediately becomes the heart of a defense now under the direction of taskmaster Gregg Williams. Garrett wasn't shy about showing his love for Cleveland after being drafted, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Charean Williams:

"Big things are coming," the two-time first-team All-American told Cleveland media after the selection, per ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi. "I won't let them down."

Garrett is Superman with shoulder pads. He's everything an organization wants in a pass-rusher, and the Browns need to be rescued after a 1-15 campaign. The Texas native shouldn't be viewed as a consolation prize because this class lacked an elite quarterback prospect.

The Texas A&M product stands 6'4" and looks like he's sculpted out of granite at 272 pounds. During his NFL combine workout, Garrett finished top five among defensive linemen with a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, 33-rep performance on the bench press, 41-inch vertical and 10'8" broad jump.

According to Three Sigma Athlete's Zach Whitman, Garrett tested among the 98th percentile for edge defenders at the NFL level.

During his time in College Station, the former Aggie registered 32.5 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss in three seasons. Garrett displayed an explosive first step, the ability to bend the edge, a capacity to convert speed to power, multiple pass-rushing moves and ever-improving run defense. Even in the games where he didn't fill the stat sheet, he provided a major impact as offenses shied away from him and often became right-handed in their play-calling.

His presence will make everyone around him better.

A year ago, the Browns tied for 30th overall with only 26 sacks. Cleveland simply hasn't had a consistent edge presence since the organization returned to the league. Only three Browns defenders have registered 10 or more sacks in a season since 1999. It's been even longer since the team finished top five in sacks, per NFL Research (via NFL.com's Marc Sessler):

Garrett can't do the job by himself. He'll be joined by multiple high picks along the defensive front.

A year ago, Emmanuel Ogbah turned into the team's best rookie performer when he led the unit with 5.5 sacks. Like Garrett, Ogbah is an exceptional developmental athlete. The Oklahoma State product also tested off the charts. At 6'4" and 273 pounds, he posted a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, 35.5-inch vertical and 10'1" broad jump.

Where the Browns failed with the former second-round pick was placing him at right defensive end and three-technique early in his career. Ogbah excelled as left defensive end for the Cowboys with 24 sacks during his final two seasons on campus.

With Garrett set to take over as the blind-side pass-rusher, Ogbah can become more comfortable on the strong side. This duo is jam-packed with potential to harass opposing quarterbacks.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

They'll be joined by another former first-round pick in nose tackle Danny Shelton. After his first season, Shelton appeared to be a draft bust. But he became a force in his second year after committing to a more strict dietary regimen and offseason training program.

Pro Football Focus graded Shelton as league's eighth-best run defender among interior defensive linemen, and he finished fourth with 42 stops. If he continues to develop into a more consistent pass-rusher, his ability to collapse the pocket will make Garrett and Ogbah even more effective.

Who plays the three-technique remains unsettled, though. Veteran Desmond Bryant returns after suffering a season-ending pectoral tear during offseason training. Former third-round pick Xavier Cooper remains in the mix, too. Cooper is a disruptive upfield defensive tackle who should benefit greatly from the defense's new direction under Williams. The Washington State product improved throughout his second campaign and should receive a bigger role this fall.

This young and talented defensive front will set the table for linebackers Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey.

The Browns continued to build their defense with the addition of Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers later in the first round after trading down from the 12th pick. Clearly, the organization wanted to emphasize a defensive revamp with Garrett leading the way.

There are two approaches to becoming consistently successful in the NFL. Either a team benefits from great quarterback play, or it puts opposing signal-callers on their backs.

Cleveland chose to take the latter path. Since the Browns face Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton twice per season—and based on what was available to the franchise—it was the correct one.

Garrett is now the face of the franchise, and he will be a legitimate game-changer for the moribund Browns.