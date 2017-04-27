Deshaun Watson Rocks Spiked Shoes on 2017 NFL Draft Red Carpet

Christopher Szagola/Associated Press

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was sporting a memorable pair of shoes for Thursday night's 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia, via Sports Illustrated:

There was some precedent for Watson's unique footwear: 2016 first-rounder Laremy Tunsil wore a similar style on the red carpet last year, via SportsCenter:

Given that the red carpet is always part of the annual festivities, style is a major part of the event's pageantry, and Watson downplayed his attire when talking to Robby Kalland of Uproxx.

"Yeah, I have my suit picked out and everything and the shoes," Watson said. "I’ve just got something classy and nothing too out there but nothing too boring. Pretty right there stuck in the middle."

It turns out "nothing too out there" is in the eyes of the beholder.

Watson is expected to be a first-round selection and one of the first quarterbacks off the board at this year's draft, alongside other top prospects at the position such as North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projects Watson will go to the Buffalo Bills at No. 10 overall.

