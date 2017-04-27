Maria Sharapova Says She Is 'Way Above' Responding to Eugenie Bouchard

Michael Probst/Associated Press

Maria Sharapova refused to respond to Eugenie Bouchard saying she is a "cheater" following her win over Ekaterina Makarova on Thursday.

"I don't have anything to say—I am way above that," Sharapova told reporters.

Sharapova, 30, is making her return to the sport following a 15-month ban for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance at the 2016 Australian Open. She has defeated Roberta Vinci and Makarova in consecutive days to make the quarterfinals at the Porsche Grand Prix.

