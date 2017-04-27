NFL Draft 2017: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2017: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 27, 2017
When you see the Philadelphia Art Museum, it's impossible not to think of Rocky Balboa and everything that lovable palooka stands for: perseverance, determination, personal achievement and emerging triumphant (symbolically, at least) at the end of a long, exhausting journey.
Every player whose name is called during Thursday night's first round endured an arduous journey to reach the NFL draft. Each and every one of them is a winner.
But like Rocky, they face even greater challenges ahead, and few will ever get to be champions.
That's what draft grades are all about: projecting which of this weekend's prospects will be not just great players, but great fits. Who will turn their franchise around? Help rebuild an organization? Breathe new life into an aging lineup? And who will be part of an effort destined to be forgotten and erased from history, like Rocky V?
These are the official Bleacher Report pick-by-pick grades for Round 1. They will update constantly throughout Thursday night. Keep checking back. After all, this may be the night when some hardscrabble loser of a team starts its journey toward a shot with the champ.
Speaking of which, the Browns kick things off.
No. 1 Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Strengths: Athleticism, burst, array of moves, instincts and awareness.
Weaknesses: Some technical flaws.
The best defensive players force opponents to play offense with one hand tied behind their backs.
Deion Sanders took half the field away from opposing quarterbacks. Lawrence Taylor dictated where the opponent's tight end lined up and forced offensive coordinators to invent a new position (the H-back). Ed Reed erased the deep middle from the playbook.
Watch Myles Garrett against a top offense and you will see the same thing. Opponents run everything to the right side of the field: sprintouts, rollouts, sweeps, swing passes. Anything that's headed in Garrett's direction is misdirection. Opponents like UCLA played as if the football field was slanted to one side like a warped pool table.
Garrett was the top prospect in the 2017 draft class before he put up science-fictiony workout results at the combine. Then he became a generational prospect. He has the potential to be a Julius Peppers or Simeon Rice, if not a Bruce Smith.
The only knocks, besides the usual draft prattle about "motor," are little technical issues. Garrett lowers his head and shoulders into blockers now and then. He gets swallowed by interior linemen if he doesn't win off the line when he moves inside to 3-tech tackle.
Everything else is cherry, right down to his ability to read screens and reverses and his understanding of his role as a sacrifice defender on blitzes.
Nitpickers and contrarians will point to his "low" 8.5-sack total in 2016 as a possible red flag.
Sanders didn't record many interceptions in his best seasons.
The great ones beat you before you even get a chance to challenge them.
Give the Browns a little credit. They covet Mitchell Trubisky and may still land him. But they stared into the abyss—every mirror in the Browns organization is an abyss—and chose to make a straightforward choice to select a great player instead of finding a new and creative way of outsmarting themselves. The Browns are going to earn a ton of grades this weekend. Not all of them will be good. But they are off to an encouraging start.
Grade: A
No. 2 Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Mike Tanier’s Devastatingly Accurate Quarterback Comparison: Ryan Tannehill, dressed as Cam Newton, dressed as Matt Ryan for Coachella.
I hate this pick for a variety of reasons, starting with the fact that the Bears traded several valuable draft picks to move up one spot.
Two things worry me about Mitchell Trubisky, and neither of them is his low number of NCAA starts. He faced lots of big-time competition in his 13 starts and made plenty of NFL throws. That’s not a huge issue.
Trubisky tends to linger in the pocket when backed up against his own end zone, as he waits for a perfect play when he should be speeding up his process. Trubisky threw to a receiver in his own end zone for a safety once and engages in other dangerous tomfoolery when he should just get rid of the darn ball.
Trubisky also likes to try to escape a clean pocket via the back door, dropping extra far back and looping around his right tackle and the pass-rusher he’s blocking. There have been about 10 quarterbacks in NFL history who could execute this maneuver successfully, and even they all have some 40-sack seasons on their ledgers.
Trubisky’s mistakes are Geno Smith tendencies, which should set off some warnings. More experience should minimize them, but they underscore the fact that Trubisky isn’t some ultra-dependable pocket passer. He’s an athletic playmaker with limited experience like Newton or Tannehill, two quarterbacks who neatly define the range of possibilities for Trubisky.
The Bears had a chance to take their pick of instant-impact defensive players. They selected a developmental quarterback, despite a weak receiving corps. By the time Trubisky develops, if he develops, the men who drafted him may be gone.
Unless his development becomes an excuse to ask for an extra year after another weak 2017 season for the Bears.
Grade: D
No. 3 San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
Strengths: Hand use, quickness inside, hustle.
Weaknesses: End-tackle tweener.
The new San Francisco 49ers braintrust consists of the guy who misplaced his game plan at Super Bowl opening night and helped blow a 28-3 lead and the former player-turned-television personality with zero personnel experience who was genuinely surprised about how expensive it was to sign a fullback after grossly overpaying for one.
The fact that Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are universally considered to be a massive upgrade over their predecessors tells you all you need to know about what the 49ers have gone through over the last two years.
It also explains why this team needs bodies at every position on the roster. Even after Lynch spent tens of millions of free-agent dollars, a few of them wisely, the 49ers have an expansion-team roster across most of the depth chart. Every Best Available Athlete they can find is their best choice.
Well, so far, so good. The 49ers not only got arguably the second-best player on the board, but several extra quality picks by playing the Bears against whichever other team was angling for Mitchell Trubisky.
You might remember Solomon Thomas from the Sun Bowl, when he looked like Ndamukong Suh and nearly upstaged Trubisky's national coming-out party.
Thomas is as good as he looked in that game. He's an exceptional hand-fighter who rarely lets blockers latch on. He has some nasty pass-rush moves from the 3-technique position, including a rip after an inside step that usually leaves him unblocked in the backfield. Thomas can also steer his blocker where he wants to go on stretch runs and is relentless in pursuit.
Thomas is not a traditional edge-rusher, nor is he a Suh or Aaron Donald who should play 50 snaps per game at defensive tackle. It doesn't take a defensive genius to use him properly, but Robert Saleh should take some pages from the old Steve Spagnuolo playbook and move Thomas around the formation the way Justin Tuck slid around during the Giants' Super Bowl runs.
Grade: A+ (extra picks factored in)
No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Strengths: Size, speed and power; vision, patience and cutback ability.
Weaknesses: Durability, experience as a receiver and shotgun rusher.
The Jaguars solved most of their problems in the offseason.
By "solved," of course, we mean "catapulted boulder-sized heaps of cash in every direction and crossed their fingers." As usual for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars assembled yet another mercenary army of some of the biggest names free agency had to offer: A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Branden Albert (who is becoming the Darrelle Revis of overrated left tackles when it comes to cashing in on his reputation), and lots of second-tier stocking-stuffers like Barry Church. Ostensibly leading the charge is Doug Marrone, innovator of the cut-'n'-run maneuver in Buffalo. But Tom Coughlin will be standing in front of a flag and making Patton speeches, so all will be well, as long as no one chafes under his extreme micromanagement.
Anyway, everything looks rosy for the Jaguars, because it is April, and this team is undefeated over the last decade when it comes to spring optimism. It would be inappropriate to be too harsh on this selection just because everything the Jaguars try to do turns into a fire in a fertilizer factory by August 1.
Fournette is a huge, powerful, explosive, old-fashioned, I-formation downhill runner in the mold of LaDainian Tomlinson. His biggest weakness is that he is an old-fashioned, I-formation downhill runner in the mold of LaDainian Tomlinson.
Fournette often left the field when LSU switched to its pass-oriented spread formations, which could make it hard for him to adjust to NFL offenses that now use shotgun formations on over 60 percent of snaps. That’s right, folks: We are now seeing collegiate players who played too little spread offense for the NFL. We’re through the looking glass.
Anyway, Fournette has the skill set to be a decent receiver and has a one-cut-and-explode rushing style that can turn shotgun outside-zone handoffs into touchdowns.
The analytics guy in me hates selecting a running back fourth overall. But he's a need pick AND arguably the best player on the board. If Coughlin (and Marrone) plan to go old school, Fournette is he guy to do it with.
Grade: B+
No. 5 Tennessee Titans: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
- Rishard Matthews. Dolphins castoff, from back in the days when the Dolphins assessed a player's value solely based upon how much he cost them. A fine No. 3 receiver. The Titans' No. 1 receiver.
- Tajae Sharpe. Drafted in the fifth round as an obvious small-program, long-range prospect. Was targeted for 83 passes. Caught nearly half of 'em.
- Harry Douglas. The second-least exciting Falcons castoff receiver available.
- Eric Weems. Hello.
- Nate Washington. Just kidding! He's been gone for a while. But Washington played for the Titans for, like, 70 years, and you probably would not have noticed if I slipped him in.
Strengths: Size, concentration and contested-catch capability.
Weaknesses: Quickness and release, nagging injuries.
A quick look at the Titans predraft receiver depth chart:
Even an extreme run-first team like the Titans needs a little more to work with here.
Davis is a quarterback's best friend who will make tough catches in traffic in the back of the end zone (see: Cotton Bowl), come back for the ball during a scramble and reach or scoop for errant throws. He's an old-school West Coast offense receiver in an increasingly spread-oriented NFL.
Davis reminds me a little of the Dolphins' DeVante Parker and could have a Parker-like early career as a matchup-headache third receiver while he quickens his release and tightens his route running. Davis, like Parker, often plays through nagging injuries, something the Titans training department should start focusing on in rookie camp.
I had Mike Williams rated higher than Davis. Otherwise, this is a fine pick.
Grade: A-