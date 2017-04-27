Panthers Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

One year removed from an appearance in the Super Bowl, the Carolina Panthers are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season in which they finished last in the NFC South division.

Now comes the time to rebuild.

The Panthers won the division three years in a row prior to last season, and Cam Newton was the league MVP in 2015, so there is plenty of reason to be optimistic.

When it comes to the NFL draft, the Panthers currently hold eight selections, including the No. 8 overall choice in the first round. Having a top-10 selection should have the fanbase excited as there will be a wealth of talent to choose from at that spot.

The Panthers could be looking to ignite their running game in the first round, and you've likely noticed that Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey have both been linked to the team throughout the draft process. However, as Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reports, Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman believes there are half a dozen every-down running backs in this draft.

