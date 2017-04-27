WWE Broadcaster Jim Ross' Wife Jan's Cause of Death Ruled Traumatic Brain Injury

Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

The cause of death for Jan Ross, wife of famed WWE broadcaster Jim Ross, has officially been ruled an accident by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to TMZ Sports, the examiner's office determined Ross died after her Vespa was struck from behind by a car.

TMZ initially reported that Jan, 55, was struck from behind by a 17-year-old male driver who was behind the wheel of a Mercury Grand Marquis.

Jan was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures.

According to TMZ, a toxicology report in the case is still pending.