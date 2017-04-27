Rajon Rondo a 'Long Shot' for Celtics vs. Bulls Game 6 Due to Wrist Injury

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said "nothing's changed" regarding the status of point guard Rajon Rondo, who remains doubtful to play in Friday's potential elimination Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

"We had a film session in the hotel this morning," Hoiberg told reporters on a conference call Thursday. "Obviously we didn't do anything on the court before we left. Rajon, most likely, will come in and work out tonight, but like we talked about [Wednesday] at the game, it's still a long shot that he's back on the court, at least in this series."

Rondo, 31, has missed the last three games after suffering a fractured thumb and torn ligament in his right wrist. He had been integral to Chicago jumping out to a 2-0 lead on the road, and the Bulls have dropped their last three games to the Celtics without him.

The combination of Michael Carter-Williams and Isaiah Canaan has been nothing short of a distribution disaster at point guard over the last three contests. Canaan has been OK as a scorer (13 points in each of the last two games), but Carter-Williams has bordered on unplayable. Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler have had to take the point guard reins, which has only increased their burdens.

Rondo has been seen without his cast and shooting at practice sessions, but it's clear the injury isn't healed enough for him to get back on the floor.

The Bulls will have to hope Wade and Butler, who scored zero points in the fourth quarter Wednesday night and is dealing with a knee injury, will be able to shoulder the load and force a Game 7.