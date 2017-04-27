Premier League Darts 2017: Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright Play-off Bound

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Premier League Darts leader Michael van Gerwen booked his play-off spot during Thursday's action in Birmingham, beating Adrian Lewis in a whitewash in the final match of Night 14.

The Dutchman had drawn with Dave Chisnall earlier before returning to the stage and making mincemeat of his final opponent. Peter Wright also won easily, beating Phil Taylor to book a play-off spot as well, while Gary Anderson won an important match against Raymond van Barneveld.

Here are Thursday's full results:

Premier League Results: Night 14 James Wade 7-4 Adrian Lewis Dave Chisnall 6-6 Michael van Gerwen Phil Taylor 3-7 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld Adrian Lewis 0-7 Michael van Gerwen PDC.tv

Here's a look at the latest Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Player PL W D L +/- LWAT PTS Michael van Gerwen (Q) 14 9 4 1 +33 33 22 Peter Wright (Q) 14 8 3 3 +19 25 19 Gary Anderson 14 6 4 4 +11 32 16 Phil Taylor 14 6 3 5 +1 29 15 Raymond van Barneveld 14 6 2 6 -2 25 14 Adrian Lewis 14 6 1 7 -7 24 13 Dave Chisnall 14 5 3 6 -7 23 13 James Wade 14 5 2 7 -9 22 12 Jelle Klaasen (E) 9 1 1 7 -16 15 3 Kim Huybrechts (E) 9 0 3 6 -23 11 3 PDC.tv

Recap

If Van Gerwen wasn't his usual self on the doubles in his first match of the night, he put together one of the most dominant performances of the season against Lewis to remind everyone of his talents.

Live Darts shared some of the stats behind the win:

Van Gerwen said his second performance was far better than his first:

Earlier in the day, he had to complete a three-leg comeback to earn a point against Dave Chisnall, who is still clinging on for dear life in the play-off race, with two more nights of Premier League darts to come before the final in London.

He and Lewis now sit just outside the top four, two points behind Taylor and one behind Van Barneveld, who both lost on Thursday.

Wright continued his superb form with a dominant win over Taylor, limiting the Power to just three legs. Along the way, he landed some incredible finishes, as shared by the PDC's official Twitter account:

Snakebite took the break of throw in the fifth leg and carried his momentum to a 6-2 lead. Taylor hit back but could only manage the single leg before Wright finished things off, booking his spot in the play-offs.

Anderson and Van Barneveld were locked in a tight race with an eye on the play-offs, and the Scotsman took an all-important win on Thursday with some superb work on the doubles. He too flashed his enormous talent at times, via the PDC's account:

His quick 4-1 lead evaporated in a manner of minutes, as Barney won three legs on the trot, but Anderson turned things around in the nick of time to secure the win.

Night 15 will take place in Aberdeen and will see Van Gerwen and Anderson go head-to-head. Taylor and Lewis will also face off in a match that will have major play-off implications.