    Myles Garrett Reportedly Expected to Be Browns' No. 1 Pick in 2017 NFL Draft

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett smiles during Texas A&M NFL Pro Day at the NCAA football team's indoor training facility, Thursday, Match 30, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns are reportedly set to make Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett the first overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft Thursday night.

    Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com first reported the news Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the organization is prepared to make Garrett the top pick after draft-day speculation North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could displace him late in the process.

    Both Cabot and Schefter previously reported the UNC signal-caller remained firmly in the Browns' conversations concerning the No. 1 pick. So the fact their Browns sources now agree Garrett is the selection suggests the decision is finally set in stone with just hours until the draft.

    The choice won't come as even the slightest surprise, of course. Most mock drafts have pegged Cleveland to select the Aggies defensive end throughout the draft process since at least a few of the top quarterback prospects should still be on the board when the Browns pick again at No. 12.

    Assuming Garrett becomes the new face of the franchise, the question becomes whether Cleveland may consider trading up to guarantee it lands Trubisky, too.

    Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports noted the Mentor, Ohio, native would welcome the challenge of trying to get the Browns franchise back on track.

    "It would be a dream come true," Trubisky said.

    Ultimately, you could make a strong argument that quarterback and edge-rusher are the two most important positions in the NFL today. The Browns need help in both areas, so filling those voids right away Thursday night makes a lot of sense.

    Taking Garrett first is the right move. He's got the most upside of any front-seven defender in the class, and there's no consensus about the QBs. Landing Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer or Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes wouldn't be a major drop-off from Trubisky.