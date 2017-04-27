Kentucky High School Basketball Player Star Ifeacho Dies at Age 15

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Star Ifeacho, a sophomore at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Kentucky, died at the age of 15 on Wednesday.

Fayette County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said in a press release Ifeacho collapsed in the locker room during an open-gym session in front of coaches and trainers, per Valarie Honeycutt Spears of the Lexington Herald-Leader:

Star had stopped shooting baskets and was with the athletic trainer when he collapsed in the locker room. The athletic trainer immediately provided emergency care, including CPR and the use of the AED (automated external defibrillator), while 911 was called. When paramedics arrived, they took over his care and transported him to the hospital.

Ifeacho's cause of death was not immediately known and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Spears and Josh Moore reported Paul Laurence Dunbar school has planned a vigil for Ifeacho on May 1, when the basketball team's annual award banquet was originally scheduled to take place.