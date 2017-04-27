Shooter Alleges Joe McKnight Was on Steroids, Pain Pills, Weed Before Death

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Ronald Gasser—the man who allegedly shot and killed Joe McKnight during a road rage incident in Louisiana on Dec. 1—says the former USC Trojans and New York Jets running back was under the influence of several substances at the time of his death.

According to TMZ Sports, Gasser filed court documents stating he learned McKnight "was under the influence of marijuana, pain pills, and anabolic steroids at the time [he] attacked."

The source of those allegations was not revealed.

