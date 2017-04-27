Manchester United Hold Manchester City in Premier League Derby Stalemate

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday to keep their chances of a Premier League top-four finish alive.

Sergio Aguero was the width of a post away from giving City an early lead, as he turned Kevin De Bruyne's early cross on to the woodwork. The second period yielded few chances and was only livened up late when Marouane Fellaini was sent off for what appeared to be a headbutt on Aguero.

The result means City stay in fourth spot, a point behind Liverpool, while United are a further point back in fifth; they each have a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

The early stages of the game were a cagey affair, punctured by one clear chance for Aguero. But the Argentina international could only turn De Bruyne's brilliant cross on to the foot of the post.

As anticipated, the Red Devils retreated into a solid shape, with City seizing control of possession. Neither side were able to execute their game plan to great effect, though, with the match getting bogged down in midfield.

Indeed, United's first clear chance came courtesy of a big error from Claudio Bravo, as he spilled a cross into the path of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. But the midfielder couldn't convert when given time and space in the area.

City upped the ante as the half went on, with Aguero becoming a more prominent force in the final third. The striker was making intelligent lateral movements across the pitch and tested David De Gea with some stinging efforts from long range.

United had their best opportunity in the match just before the referee called time on the opening period, with the spiky Ander Herrera heading wide unmarked at the back post. Still, neither team had really done enough to force an opening goal.

City were again the side seeking to force the issue in the early stages of the second half, with Aguero and De Bruyne firing off strikes from distance. United, meanwhile, seemed content to limit them to those types of attempts.

Sadly for those watching on, the match had sagged into something of a stalemate.

Neither side were willing to take a risk to break the standoff, meaning City continued to erratically rattle off shots from range. An injury to Bravo with 15 minutes remaining meant a dreary match slowed down even more.

Fellaini ignited the latter stages, though, as he was yellow-carded and then, after a tangle with Aguero, shown a straight red card by referee Martin Atkinson. Replays showed the Belgium international appear to plant his head on the City man.

Following the red card, City did lay siege to the United goal and thought they'd found a breakthrough when Gabriel Jesus headed home. But the linesman's flag was up for offside, with the hosts denied what would have been a dramatic late victory.

Aguero also went close again in the final minute of stoppage time, but he couldn't steer De Bruyne's lofted ball on target at the back post.