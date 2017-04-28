B/R Presents: NFL1000 Guide to Day 2 of the 2017 NFL Draft

3 of 7

Elsa/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

I had Watson going sixth to the Jets in my mock draft, but he fell to the 12th pick, where the Houston Texans pounced after their trade with the Browns.

Watson has excelled on the biggest stages, and that ability leads me to believe he'll be able to handle the pressure of starting right away in the NFL. The Texans have a QB depth chart of Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden, so Watson has to be thought of as the Day 1 guy.

Teams may have been concerned about Watson's 17 interceptions in 2016, as well as his conversion from a limited spread offense. Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes, the quarterbacks taken before Watson, have better overall arms and perhaps more upside.

Still, Watson lands in a sweet place. The Texans were perhaps a quarterback away from a deep playoff run, and they might now have their guy.

Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama

Allen put top-10 tape up during his time with the Crimson Tide, and I had him going seventh to the Chargers. But due to shoulder and possible back issues, Allen fell all the way to the 17th overall pick, and he'll be Chris Baker's replacement along Washington's defensive line.

That's an ideal fit for Allen, who can rush inside and outside at 6'3" and 286 pounds. He had 13 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and an astonishing 41 quarterback hurries last season, and he's also an excellent run defender.

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Hooker went to the Colts with the 15th pick, but I had him going fifth overall to the Titans in my mock—the second defensive back off the board after LSU's Jamal Adams, who I projected as the second overall player.

It's surprising to me that Hooker fell this far because he's a potentially dominant deep-field safety, and those types of players are so rare and valuable in today's NFL. However, Hooker missed the combine and his pro day recovering from labrum and hernia surgeries.

Teams may have also been concerned that Hooker had just one season as a starter, but as long as he checks out medically, the Colts got a steal here. He has the range to run with any receiver, and he led the Big Ten with seven interceptions.

Offensive Linemen

According to NFL Research, this is the first time since 1982 that an offensive tackle hasn't been selected in the first 15 picks. In fact, no offensive lineman was selected until the Broncos took Utah's Garett Bolles at No. 20.

It makes sense when you consider that none of these offensive tackles—not Bolles, not Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp and not Alabama's Cam Robinson—projects as first-year starters at either left or right tackle.

Bolles has the speed and nastiness but a lot of technique issues, and he's 25 years old in May. Lamp is a great technician, but with his shorter arms and limited agility, he might work better inside. The same could be said of Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk. Robinson is a bigger run-blocker who will need time to get the hang of pass protection in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Cook may have been the best back in the nation last season. He gained 1,765 yards on the ground, averaged 6.1 yards per carry and scored 19 touchdowns. Add 488 receiving yards to that, and you have the kind of back who can lead an offense.

I had him going 19th to Tampa Bay, but his off-field history clearly put teams off. Cook has multiple arrests on his record, and though he was never convicted, it's not a good look. Cook also has a shoulder issue, but to see him still available at the end of the first day is a shocker.

Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

I had McDowell going to the Redskins with the 17th overall pick, and it's clear to me that when he's on, he has the potential to be among the best defensive linemen in this class.

But the questions about his effort and attitude appear to be real, because based on the tape, he has the look of a first-round talent. Frankly, I didn't see severe effort issues from him. McDowell proved the ability to win from every gap, a rare skill, and his closing speed points to excellent overall effort.

Yet something must have happened in those interview rooms for a talent like this to still be available.

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Utah's Garett Bolles and Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk were the only offensive linemen selected so far. That leaves Robinson as the man in the lurch, which says to me NFL teams were concerned about his 2016 arrest for weapons and drug charges.

Robinson wasn't prosecuted after the district attorney in Monroe, Louisiana, put forth some specious reasoning on the issue. In addition, while he is a powerful run-blocker, Robinson struggles against speed-rushers, and he may be a better fit at guard.