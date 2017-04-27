Rams Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

The 2017 NFL draft will get underway at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. It's an exciting evening for all NFL fans, and Los Angeles Rams fans in particular are eager to see how the opening round unfolds.

Due to last year's blockbuster trade to acquire No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff, the Rams are without a first-round selection. Even so, the results of this evening are extremely important for the Rams. The team owns the No. 37 pick in the second round, so Thursday night will give us an idea of which top-tier players will be available for that pick.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the Rams are tackling this draft with a semi-new regime. Jeff Fisher is out, and new head coach Sean McVay is looking to add players who fit into his unique vision. However, general manager Les Snead and vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff will both be returning to the war room as leftovers from the old regime.

Rams fans are excited to see the team's new direction. Will the Rams attempt to repair an offense in shambles? Or will the team attempt to solidify a defense that already has its key pieces in place?

Stay tuned to find out. And as you watch the draft unfold, be sure to check back here for up-to-date grades and analysis of each pick.