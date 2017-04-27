NFL Draft 2017 Betting Odds for No. 1 Pick, Top QB, RB and More

Butch Dill/Getty Images

Buzz has swirled around the Cleveland Browns possibly selecting Mitchell Trubisky with the first pick in Thursday night's NFL draft, but betting minds in Las Vegas don't see the North Carolina quarterback as the favorite to fly off the board at No. 1 overall.

According to the latest figures released by Odds Shark on Thursday, Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett is the favorite at -400 (bet $400 to win $100) to be the No. 1 pick. Trubisky is listed at second with odds of +275.

Here's an overview of the most notable odds with the draft fast approaching:

2017 NFL Draft Odds Who Will Be No. 1 Pick? Odds Myles Garrett -400 Mitchell Trubisky +275 The Field +2000 Who Will Be Top QB Selected? Odds Mitchell Trubisky -333 Deshaun Watson +300 Patrick Mahomes +1000 DeShone Kizer +2500 Who Will Be Top RB Selected? Odds Leonard Fournette -555 Christian McCaffrey +375 Dalvin Cook +900 Joe Mixon +5000 OddsShark.com

While Garrett is something of a heavy favorite over Trubisky in the battle for the Browns' affections, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks, the UNC signal-caller has seemingly become a more realistic possibility over the last 24 hours.

On Thursday morning, both ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay turned heads by slotting in Trubisky at No. 1 overall in their final mock drafts. However, it should be noted Bleacher Report's Matt Miller still has Garrett pegged to the Browns in the draft's top spot. Furthermore, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot cited multiple league sources Thursday afternoon who said the Browns will make Garrett the No. 1 overall pick.

A deeper look at the odds reveals the No. 2 pick remains shrouded in mystery.

According to Odds Shark, Garrett is +225 to be selected second, while Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is +250. That crew is rounded out by Trubisky at +850, Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore at +1100 and Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen at +1200.

Odds for the top wide receiver taken Thursday night are also rather tight. As things stand, Clemson's Mike Williams (-210) is a slight favorite over Western Michigan's Corey Davis (+275) and Washington speedster John Ross (+450).