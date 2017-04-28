5 Things Cavaliers Can Still Improve Despite Sweep over Pacers

0 of 5

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Someday, somewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers will participate in an NBA playoff game once again.

After completing a sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, the Cavs have spent the week training and attending wing-filled playoff watch parties at head coach Tyronn Lue's house as their seven-day layoff continues.

Their next opponent? The Toronto Raptors, who finished with the same 51-31 regular-season record and was the only Eastern Conference team not to get swept by Cleveland in last years playoffs.

The Pacers, with only one true star, were formidable opponents, and the Cavaliers defeated them by just 16 total points in four games. Toronto has double the star power in Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, a greater amount of playoff experience and three days off to prepare for Cleveland on Monday night.

If the Cavs want to make this another quick series, the following five suggestions should help.