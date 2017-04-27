    Broncos Reportedly Among Teams Talking Trade for Titans' No. 5 NFL Draft Pick

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 11: A helmet of the Denver Broncos plays rests on a cooler during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

    With hours to go before the start of the 2017 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos have expressed interest in moving up. 

    According to Bleacher Report's Jason Cole, the Broncos are among the teams that have contacted the Tennessee Titans about trading up to No. 5 overall. Cole noted a trade is "possible," but added the price to move up 15 picks from No. 20 overall "might be too rich."

    Cole provided some more information on the talks, noting the Broncos could be interested in making a smaller move up the order since the Titans own two first-round picks: 

    Speculation has swirled around the Titans' plans with pick Nos. 5 and 18 for more than 24 hours now. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported Tennessee "received offers" for the fifth pick and was "contemplating" a trade.

    In his final mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Titans to pick Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore at No. 5 and Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 18. With the 20th pick, Miller projected the Broncos to select Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson. 

     