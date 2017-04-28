    La Liga Fixtures 2017 Week 35: Schedule, Live-Stream Info, Picks and Key Players

    Gianni Verschueren, April 28, 2017

    LA CORUNA, SPAIN - APRIL 26: Casemiro of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's sixth goal during the La Liga match between RC Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid at Riazor Stadium on April 26, 2017 in La Coruna, Spain.
    Real Madrid and Barcelona face another big test in Week 35 of the 2016-17 La Liga campaign, as the title fight drags on into the final weeks of the season.

    The Catalans visit Espanyol in a local derby, while Los Blancos play host to a streaky but talented Valencia side. Both title challengers are favourites in their fixtures, but they will have to be careful.

    Here's a look at the schedule for Week 35, complete with live stream info and picks.

    La Liga Schedule
    DateHomeAwayLive StreamPick
    Friday, April 28VillarrealSporting GijonSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Villarreal
    Saturday, April 29Real SociedadGranadaSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Sociedad
    Saturday, April 29Real MadridValenciaBeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Real
    Saturday, April 29Las PalmasAtletico MadridSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Draw
    Saturday, April 29EspanyolBarcelonaSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Barcelona
    Sunday, April 30OsasunaDeportivoSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Deportivo
    Sunday, April 30Real BetisAlavesSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Draw
    Sunday, April 30EibarLeganesSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Eibar
    Sunday, April 30Celta VigoAthleticSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Athletic
    Monday, May 1MalagaSevillaSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)Sevilla
    Here are a few key players to keep an eye on:

     

    Toni Kroos, Real Madrid

    Valencia's recent defensive record hasn't been great, but Eliaquim Mangala's likely return from injury should give the visitors a major boost at the back, per WhoScored.com.

    Dani Parejo is also in line to return, and Real fans don't need to be reminded how he has a tendency to do play up to Los Blancos' level.

    MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Ivan Rakitic of FC Barcelona competes for the ball with Toni Kroos of Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on April 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain.
    Real have a ton of attacking talent, but consistency has been an issue at times this season. When they're on form, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema can explode in a matter of minutes, but there are also times when the forwards just can't seem to get things going.

    Fortunately, playmaker Toni Kroos has both the eye and passing ability to unlock even the best defence while simultaneously taking care of his defensive duties.

    Per Squawka News, he should be well-rested after he was omitted for Real's last match:

    The battle between Parejo and Kroos on Saturday should be a good one and could play a decisive factor in this match.

     

    Lionel Messi, Barcelona

    Lionel Messi can be called a key player for the Blaugrana every week, but going into Saturday's derby match against Espanyol, he's more pivotal than ever.

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 26, 2017.
    For starters, the hosts have been remarkably solid defensively of late. Espanyol haven't conceded more than a single goal in four straight La Liga matches and do a fantastic job of frustrating opponents. Atletico Madrid managed a 1-0 win at the RCDE Stadium recently, but the Los Rojiblancos had to dig deep.

    There's also the simple fact Messi tends to play some of his best football against Espanyol. Here's a reminder of just how good he was when the two teams met in December:

    Messi was Barcelona's main source of creativity in the lost UEFA Champions League tie against Juventus, and he's been the catalyst behind the attack for most of the season.

    The squad's overreliance on the Argentinian isn't healthy, but with just a few weeks of football left, it's too late to change anything.

    Espanyol would love nothing more than to ruin Barcelona's title chances, and Messi will play a key role in making sure the Blaugrana don't falter against their rivals.