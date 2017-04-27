Boston Celtics Make History at Charity Stripe in Game 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics won Game 5 of the club's first-round series against the Chicago Bulls by a score of 108-97 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven set.

Of the team's 108 points on the night, 23 of them came from the free throw line. While 23 free throws are nice, it was the rate at which the Celtics converted their opportunities that made the night historic. The club attempted just 23 free throws on the night, connecting on all of them to record the most single-game free-throw attempts without a miss in team playoff history, per NBA.com/Stats.

The Celtics set the previous franchise mark in 2009, when the club nailed all 21 of its attempts to take a 3-2 series advantage over the Orlando Magic, per Basketball Reference. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out well in that instance. Boston dropped the final two games of the series to end its season.

While there's a chance of history repeating itself in this series, Boston has clearly asserted its dominance over the last three games to take the series lead after falling behind 0-2 to start.

The series now shifts back to Chicago for Game 6, but it could return to Boston for Game 7 if the Celtics are unable to close out the Bulls on the road. The Celtics are sitting pretty regardless, needing to win just one of the final two contests to advance to the second round for the first time since 2011-12.