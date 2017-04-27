NFL Draft 2017: Start Time, Live Stream and TV Coverage for First Round

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The waiting is over, football fans! The 2017 NFL draft is officially here. Beginning on Thursday night, NFL teams will begin adding rookie talent to their rosters and NFL hopefuls will realize their dreams of going pro.

If you want to follow along with all the action—and why wouldn't you?—we're here to help. We'll run down the viewing information for the draft's opening night and for the remainder of draft weekend. We'll include television and live stream information and we'll also examine the latest up-to-the-minute draft-related news and rumors.

Bring on the commissioner!

2017 NFL Draft: Round 1

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art

When: Thursday, April 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

National TV: ESPN/NFL Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN and NFL.com

Full Draft Schedule

2017 NFL Draft Day Time (ET) Rounds National TV Live Stream Thursday, 4/27 8 p.m. 1 ESPN and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com Friday, 4/28 7 p.m. 2-3 ESPN/ESPN2* and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com Saturday, 4/29 12 p.m. 4-7 ESPN and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com *Coverage will switch to ESPN2 at 8 p.m.

Latest Buzz

Browns Set to Take Garrett No. 1



There has been a lot of back-and-forth over the past several days regarding whom the Cleveland Browns will select with the first overall pick. Texas A&M's Myles Garrett has felt like the smart choice since the end of the regular season, but the Browns also need a quarterback.

The rumor was that the Browns were torn between Garrett and North Carolina signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky:

In an era when the first overall pick is often known well ahead of the actual draft, the Browns have managed to maintain some drama going in.

Well, now it seems the drama is over—at least for pick No. 1.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett will be the selection.

"With the NFL draft just hours away, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will be the Browns' No. 1 pick, multiple league sources tell cleveland.com," Cabot explained. "The Browns' top brass met Thursday afternoon to solidify their plans, but some of them have known for a while that Garrett was the pick."

This doesn't mean the Browns won't still stir up some first-round drama. Cleveland also holds the No. 12 overall pick and could try trading up to secure Trubisky, as Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported:

For now, though, the big drama rests on the San Francisco 49ers at No. 2.

Falcons, Broncos Looking to Trade Up

Every year, there are teams looking to trade down from the top of the draft in order to acquire more picks. The problem oftentimes is finding a trade partner that wants to move up. It appears that two teams who could be interested in moving up are the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that the Broncos are looking to move up:

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport had the news on the Falcons:

For Denver, it would seem like running back or offensive lineman would be the target. The Broncos could be interested in securing Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey or perhaps the top offensive lineman on their board.

Denver was rated just 31st in rushing by Pro Football Focus.

The Falcons, it would seem, are likely eyeing a pass-rusher. A guard would also make sense, but it seems finding a complementary pass-rusher to put opposite Vic Beasley would have a bigger immediate impact. Usually when a team trades up, it's to secure an immediate impact.

Cowboys Still In on Conley

Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley was one of the top defensive prospects in this draft—Pro Football Focus rated him 28th overall among college corners last season. However, he faces a sexual-assault allegation in Cleveland—one that isn't likely to be resolved until after the draft.

Unsurprisingly, teams are going to be wary of drafting him. If found guilty, he'll probably never play a down in the NFL—and deservedly so. If Conley is innocent, however, teams could be missing out on an elite talent.

One team that does still have interest in Conley is the Dallas Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today:

The Cowboys have gambled on risky prospects in the past, and the position does make a lot of sense for the team. However, it only makes sense for Dallas to pull the trigger here if the team has done enough investigation to feel comfortable that Conley is innocent.

While it seems unlikely that the Cowboys would wager a first-round pick on Conley, it's impossible to rule out.

According to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com, Conley plans to speak to police and submit DNA evidence on Monday.

John Ross Falling

Former Washington receiver John Ross created a ton of buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine by running the 40-yard dash in a record 4.22 seconds. He also has a ton of quality game tape suggesting his talent on the field equals his speed.

However, it seems that Ross' draft stock has been slipping in the days leading up to the draft. He has a history of injury, and according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, this has teams worried about his future:

There are a handful of boards he is off, sources say. Other teams wonder if he'll fall into the late-first round or early second round because of his injury history. He missed the 2015 season with an ACL and meniscus repair and had microfracture surgery the previous year. He also underwent labrum surgery this past March.

Shortly after the combine, it was widely believed that Ross would be one of the first receivers off the board and potentially an early first-round pick. While this still may be the case, it's far from the certainty it seemed to be a couple months ago.

Of course, it only takes one team with confidence in Ross to change the draft-day narrative.