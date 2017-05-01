    J.R. Smith to Undergo X-Ray for Thumb Injury After Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 1

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers argues with an official after being called for a foul in game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 119-114 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-105 Game 1 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals may have come at a cost after head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed J.R. Smith will get X-rays on his right thumb, the Associated Press' Tom Withers reported Monday.

    Smith had surgery on the thumb in December.

    Lue allayed fans' fears somewhat when he told reporters he doesn't expect the injury to be serious, per the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat.

    Not only was Smith limited to 41 regular-season appearances after he suffered a fractured thumb, but he also missed the second half of Game 2 in Cleveland's first-round series against the Indiana Pacers due to a minor left hamstring ailment.

    Fortunately for the Cavaliers, Smith returned to full strength quickly and was in the starting lineup for Game 3.

    Entering Monday, Smith was averaging 6.8 points on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent shooting from three in four postseason games.

    If Smith is forced to the sidelines again, Iman Shumpert and Kyle Korver should operate as Cleveland's primary contributors at the 2. However, Lue could opt to pair Deron Williams with Kyrie Irving if he wants to have an extra on-ball playmaker at his disposal.