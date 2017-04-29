Manchester United vs. Swansea City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United will be looking to continue building on their positive recent form when they welcome Swansea City to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's men battled hard to earn a point at the Etihad Stadium in the Manchester derby on Thursday, meaning they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish. The 0-0 draw was far from an enjoyable spectacle, but it extended the side's 24-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

While United will have ambitions to finish in a European spot, Swansea need the points to preserve their Premier League status for next term. Paul Clement's team picked up a huge win in their last outing against Stoke City but still find themselves in the relegation zone.

It's a match that will have massive connotations at both ends of the Premier League table. Here is how to tune in, the latest team news and a preview of how this vital encounter is likely to pan out.

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: Noon (BST), 7 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (U.K.), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website (U.K.), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Manchester United: United will be without Marouane Fellaini after he was sent off against Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Red Devils also have doubts over the fitness of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Paul Pogba. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a long-term absentee.

Predicted XI: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw; Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera; Jesse Lingard, Wayne Rooney, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Marcus Rashford

Swansea City: After his recent layoff Jack Cork may be ready in time for this one, although Clement confirmed Martin Olsson and Leroy Fer are doubts. Angel Rangel and Nathan Dyer are both out.

Predicted XI: Lukasz Fabianski; Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson, Jonas Olsson; Leon Britton, Tom Carroll, Leroy Fer, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Jordan Ayew, Fernando Llorente

Preview

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

While United may not have offered much of an attacking threat in the derby on Thursday, they turned in a display that was bristling with aggression and determination at the Etihad Stadium. This Sunday's clash might be a different type of assignment.

Mourinho will hope to have some key players back in the squad, with injuries really taking hold of the group lately. Given the amount of stars sidelined, Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette was delighted with the way United played against City:

It's a point that will only look good next to three from Sunday's match, though, and those who visit Old Trafford will be looking at United's attacking players to have more of a say.

Indeed, having not got on the pitch on Thursday, there may be an opportunity for Rooney to get involved; the Red Devils skipper found the net in last Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

It's also a crucial game for Swansea. By the time they kick off, there's a chance they'll be five points back on Hull City, who are playing Southampton on Saturday.

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Confidence will be up following their win last weeknd against Stoke City. Indeed, Clement will be expecting his big players to perform; Sigurdsson and Llorente need to link up well if Swansea are to flourish, per WhoScored.com:

United haven't been totally convincing on home soil either. While they were excellent in beating Chelsea 2-0, against teams that are happy to sit in and spring on the break, the Red Devils have quickly become frustrated, as was evident in draws against West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

There may be some weary legs in the camp following Thursday's intense derby encounter, and with the UEFA Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo to come next week, Mourinho may take this chance to rest a few of his star men.

That will give Swansea a chance here, and while they may not have in it them to win at the Theatre of Dreams, the motivation of keeping their Premier League status intact will push them to a point.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Swansea City