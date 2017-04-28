NFL Draft Grades 2017: Full Results, Analysis and Reaction from Round 1

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

And just like that, after a year of waiting and dozens—nay, hundreds—of mock drafts, the results for the first round of the 2017 NFL draft are in.

Without further ado, below you'll find the results, grades and analysis for each selection in the first round. As always, assigning grades for NFL prospects before they've reported for training camp is always a thought exercise rather than something set in stone.

The grades herein reflect the perceived value of each selection relative to where the greater draft community valued that prospect, as well as whether teams hit on their projected needs.

Round 1 Grades and Analysis

Pick Team Selection Grade/Analysis 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M A+. It's hard to give a team top marks for doing what 31 other teams would have done in the same situation, but Garrett is the consensus top player in the draft and a franchise-changing talent. 2 Chicago Bears (via SF) Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC D+. News of what Chicago gave up - this year's 3rd- and 4th-rounders and 2018 3rd - put this in D territory, but when the pick was announced, the Bears did what they had to do to get who they think is their franchise QB. But they may have gotten bamboozled by San Francisco - and they just paid another QB $15M. 3 San Francisco 49ers (via CHI) Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford A+. The 49ers got who they would have taken at No. 2 anyway, and enhanced their draft capital handsomely in the meantime. John Lynch is killing it in his first NFL draft as a GM. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU A. Running back was one of Jacksonville's biggest needs, if not the biggest, and it landed the top one in this year's class. 5 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, WMU B. People suspected the Tennessee Titans, who needed a wide receiver, would take one in Round 1 - but perhaps at No. 18. The Titans may have overdrafted slightly here, but they get the No. 1 player at a position of need. 6 New York Jets Jamal Adams, S, LSU A. The Jets were the beneficiary of the second-best player in the draft falling into their lap at No. 6 when few thought he'd make it out of the top five. Of course you grab him. 7 Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson A-. Davis was already off the board here, so Mike Williams was the best wide receiver available. The Chargers clearly did their research on him and needed pass-catchers, so this move makes a lot of sense. 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford A. This was a no-brainer. With Fournette being off the board and the Carolina Panthers so obviously needing a running back, this was a perfect match at a perfect value. 9 Cincinnati Bengals John Ross, WR, Washington B. Cincinnati and John Ross were a clear match leading up to draft day, but there were lingering questions about his durability and worries about his medical report after the combine. Cincinnati also had plenty of other needs. The Bengals are clearly going all-in on giving Andy Dalton what he needs to win. 10 Kansas City Chiefs (via BUF) Patrick Mahomes, QB, TTU B-. The Chiefs moved up 17 spots and gave up their 2018 first-rounder, so it had to be for a QB. However, it was something of a shock that Mahomes came off the board before Deshaun Watson. Kansas City gave up a lot, but the team wanted to ensure it didn't miss a beat after Alex Smith is done. 11 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore, CB, OSU A. Everyone knew the Saints wanted to add a defensive playmaker, and they have to be thrilled that the quarterbacks and wideouts selected early pushed Lattimore out of the top 10, something no one would have thought possible yesterday. 12 Houston Texans (via CLE) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson A-. It was surprising that two quarterbacks came off the board before Watson, and now the Cleveland Browns own virtually all of the Texans' draft selections in 2018. But you can't knock the Texans for knowing who they wanted - a good fit, to boot - and getting it done. 13 Arizona Cardinals Haason Reddick, LB, Temple A-. No one saw their draft stock rise as meteorically as Reddick did after his combine performance. Reddick is undersized and there's a slight risk inherent here in terms of all the strength and conditioning he'll have to do and new techniques he'll have to learn at the pro level, but he has all the tools you want. 14 Philadelphia Eagles Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee A-. Those in the know figured Barnett could become an Eagle before the night was over. Philadelphia compared Barnett to Terrell Suggs, so that tells you how they feel about him. 15 Indianapolis Colts Malik Hooker, S, OSU A+. Again, it feels somewhat disingenuous to reward teams for going the obvious route of drafting the stud that fell into their laps, but Indianapolis needed a defensive playmaker and had to be thrilled Hooker, a top-ten talent, fell. 16 Baltimore Ravens Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama A-. The Ravens needed to make their defense strike fear into the hearts of opponents again, and Humphrey is a step in the right direction. Considering how widely known general manager Ozzie Newsome's affinity for Alabama defenders is, this move didn't surprise, but is solid nonetheless. 17 Washington Redskins Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama A. The run on Alabama defenders begins. We expected that Allen would fall a little bit given his shoulder injury, but given his talent level and tape, this is still a steal. 18 Tennessee Titans Adoree Jackson, CB, USC A+. The Titans needed to walk out of Round 1 having used their two picks on a wide receiver and a cornerback, and that's exactly what they did. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama A+. This is a definition of an A-plus pick. Howard is probably the most talented pass-catcher in this draft, and it was surprising he fell this far. Tampa Bay just got a lot more deadly on offense. 20 Denver Broncos Garett Bolles, T, Utah A. Denver so obviously needed to select an offensive lineman in this round and it got the best one in Bolles. 21 Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida A-. The Lions were not going to be the team that stopped Reuben Foster's fall. Davis interviewed great with teams, which helped solidify him as a first-round pick. 22 Miami Dolphins Charles Harris, DE, Missouri A-. This was a safe pick, as the Dolphins have lost their big-name pass-rushers over the last couple seasons and desperately needed to restock at the position. 23 New York Giants Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss B. The Giants passing offense looks pretty deadly now, but this still feels like a reach. It's fine if the Giants like Engram better than tight end David Njoku, whom many had ranked higher, but Engram may not have gone in Round 1 if he doesn't go here. 24 Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley, CB, OSU B-. This is a tough selection to grade. Based on talent alone, this is a great value for the Raiders. But, despite reportedly passing a lie detector test ahead of the draft, Conley has a lot of red flags. Oakland has to be right about this pick. 25 Cleveland Browns (via HOU) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan B. After adding Garrett, Cleveland needed to address its secondary in Round 1, and it did so with talented Peppers. Peppers' projected fall landed him in the late first or early second, so this value checks out. But Cleveland has had enough first-round busts, and needs this one to pan out. Also, is sticking Peppers at safety a waste of his many talents? 26 Atlanta Falcons (via SEA) Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA B+. McKinley is a terrific pass-rushing prospect for the Falcons and their defense, though they did have to trade up to land him. But as the Super Bowl showed us, defense was Atlanta's weak spot, and the Falcons are addressing that nicely. 27 Buffalo Bills (via KC) Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU B+. White isn't the flashiest prospect in this class, but he's a solid pick. The Bills lost Stephon Gilmore and needed to bulk up the secondary. 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan A-. The Cowboys have done some crazy things in the draft as of late, so it was refreshing to see them hunker down and address their biggest need with a perfect fit. 29 Cleveland Browns (via GB) David Njoku, TE, Miami B+. If you thought the Browns were going to take a QB in Round 1, they took three opportunities to prove you wrong. Tight end was a big hole in Cleveland's roster, so as long as the Browns can get some sort of QB, he'll have some weapons. Cleveland didn't have to give much up to make this happen. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin A+. The Steelers had to have been delighted when the Packers traded out of Round 1, as it meant that pass-rusher T.J. Watt was still on the board for them. Watt is the perfect piece for Pittsburgh's zone blitz scheme. 31 San Francisco 49ers (via SEA via ATL) Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama A+. The 49ers just may have won the first day of the draft. They got a prospect at No. 31 who was projected to go in the top 10. His shoulder and diluted urine sample are concerns, but at this value, they lessen. 32 New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin A-. Drew Brees' time in New Orleans is coming to an end, and the Saints want to give him the protection he needs to be successful. Ramczyk is a day-one starter. Author's grades

Notable Selections and Trades

Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

Wow.

Anyone who says they saw this move coming would either be lying or will become Twitter famous, fast.

The Chicago Bears traded up with the San Francisco 49ers to move one spot, to No. 2 overall, to select a player they clearly feel is their franchise quarterback in UNC's Mitchell Trubisky.

To move up one spot, the Bears had to give up a ton of capital, as ESPN's Field Yates shared:

And then the 49ers went ahead and drafted defensive end Solomon Thomas, a player to whom they'd been heavily linked and who, honestly, they probably would have selected at No. 2.

Then there's the fact the Bears just agreed to pay Mike Glennon $15 million per year, making him an extremely expensive backup.

This was a gamble for Chicago general manager Ryan Pace, to say the least. However, if it pays off, it could change Chicago's fortunes for years to come.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

The Bears weren't the only team who decided to shake things up by trading up to land a quarterback.

Kansas City moved up 17 spots and gave up its 2018 first-round selection in order to draft Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Alex Smith era isn't over in Kansas City, but it's clear Mahomes is the future.

The Chiefs were smart to ensure they have their succession plan in place for Smith's eventual departure, but they had to give up a lot to institute it and certainly had other needs to address, especially on defense.

The most surprising aspect of this move was that Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson remained on the board.

But not for long.

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

The Texans must have been thrilled to see the Chiefs select Mahomes because they promptly made a trade with the Browns to move up to No. 12 and get their guy in Watson.

Whatever feelings Houston had about Watson heading into the draft, they were mutual, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared via Twitter:

Quarterback is not a position that can be ranked in a vacuum, though many will try. Different kinds of players fit different schemes, so it's OK that the Chiefs felt Mahomes was a better fit for their system than Watson.

For Watson's part, however, he couldn't be in a better situation.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said that Tom Savage is the starter as of right now, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. And that's great.

Watson shouldn't be handed the job before training camp has begun, and if he proves he's ready to start Week 1, wonderful. If he gets to sit for half a year or a year, perhaps that's even better.