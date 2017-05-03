1 Roster Move Each MLB Team Must Make ASAP

1 Roster Move Each MLB Team Must Make ASAPMay 3, 2017
At this point in the MLB season, no team feels completely comfortable with its roster, and there is always tinkering to be done in an effort to get the best 25 guys in the big leagues.
Even if a roster is solid, there are still decisions to be made at the minor league level, with an eye on who could make an impact later in the year.
For the most part, teams are still looking in-house when it comes to addressing roster needs this early in the season, but the occasional May trade is not unheard of.
So with that in mind, here is a look at one roster move each MLB team should make in the near future.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Move Archie Bradley into the Closer's Role
An abundance of starting rotation options led the Arizona Diamondbacks to slot former top prospect Archie Bradley in the bullpen to begin the 2017 season.
The 24-year-old has been right at home in his new role, appearing in eight games and tallying four holds with a 1.13 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings.
His stuff is playing up in shorter stints, as a 96.2 mph average fastball velocity and dominant curveball, per Brooks Baseball, give him undeniable closer potential.
Meanwhile, veteran closer Fernando Rodney blew a pair of saves last week and sports a bloated 11.45 ERA.
Bradley won't be the rotation replacement for the injured Shelby Miller, according to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. With his spot in the bullpen solidified, it seems only a matter of time before he's taking the ball in the ninth.
Atlanta Braves: Promote Luiz Gohara to Double-A
- Kolby Allard (No. 3 ATL prospect, No. 47 MLB prospect)
- Mike Soroka (No. 4 ATL prospect, No. 70 MLB prospect)
- Max Fried (No. 8 ATL prospect, No. 98 MLB prospect)
- Patrick Weigel (No. 15 ATL prospect)
- Matt Withrow (Unranked; 5 GS, 2.08 ERA, 0.77 WHIP)
The Atlanta Braves have a wealth of high-ceiling starting pitching prospects, and they added to that crop during the offseason by acquiring left-hander Luiz Gohara from the Seattle Mariners.
The 20-year-old ranks as the team's No. 10 prospect, per MLB.com, and he's off to a fantastic start with the High-A Florida Fire Frogs.
Through five starts, he's 2-0 with a 1.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 27-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 innings.
He's a bit more polished than some of the team's other lower-level arms, and putting him on the fast track with an early promotion to Double-A could make sense as the team continues to plan for the future.
The thing that might hold him back is the sheer quantity of pitching talent in the system.
The Double-A rotation is as follows:
Still, Gohara could force the team's hand, and he'd be the obvious choice if someone from the aforementioned group gets the bump to Triple-A.
Baltimore Orioles: Move Jonathan Schoop Up in the Batting Order
Jonathan Schoop showed plenty of power last season for the Baltimore Orioles with 38 doubles, 25 home runs and 82 RBI.
However, those numbers were accompanied by a less-than-stellar .298 on-base percentage.
While his walk rate (3.2 percent) remains unchanged this season, he's trimmed his strikeout rate to 16.7 percent from 21.2 percent, and his hard-contact rate has spiked from 26.6 to 32.9 percent.
What does that mean?
In a nutshell, he's making more consistent contact, and he's making harder contact.
The 25-year-old sports a .291/.333/.523 line with five doubles and five home runs in 25 games, and he's done that while hitting mostly out of the No. 8 spot in the lineup.
The team lacks a true leadoff hitter, but moving Adam Jones back to the top of the order and slotting Schoop in at No. 2—at least while he's still swinging a hot bat—would make sense.
Boston Red Sox: Recall Henry Owens
This slide was originally going to highlight reliever Brandon Workman as a potential addition to the bullpen, but the Boston Red Sox beat me to the punch and called him up Monday to replace injured starter Steven Wright.
The Red Sox still need to pick a replacement starter for Thursday, though.
Brian Johnson might be the leading candidate after a decent showing (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) in a spot start earlier this season, but don't sleep on former top prospect Henry Owens.
The 24-year-old lefty has struggled with command throughout his career. It's been more of the same this season, as he's issued 12 free passes in 21.2 innings at Triple-A.
He's done a great job pitching around those walks, however, with a 1.66 ERA, .198 opponents' batting average and 25 strikeouts.
While his previous time in the majors yielded a 5.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 4.7 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 over 16 starts, Owens may finally be ready to make a positive impact in Boston.
Chicago Cubs: Find a Role for Jeimer Candelario
Jeimer Candelario is making it impossible for the Chicago Cubs to ignore him much longer.
After a strong spring performance, he's swinging as hot a bat as any prospect, hitting .321/.436/.679 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI in 23 games with Triple-A Iowa.
The problem is, there's no clear path to playing time at the MLB level.
A third baseman by trade who's also capable of playing second, he's blocked by Kris Bryant at his natural position and the revolving platoon of Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist at second.
He's giving the Cubs no choice but to find a role for him, though.
The team is carrying eight relievers and could designate someone from the struggling duo of Brian Duensing and Justin Grimm in favor of carrying Candelario as a fifth bench player.
One way or another, it would seem to be in Chicago's best interest to find a way to utilize his red-hot bat.
Chicago White Sox: Move Dylan Covey to the Bullpen
It makes sense for the rebuilding Chicago White Sox to stick it out with right-hander Dylan Covey.
However, moving him out of the starting rotation and into a long-relief role might be in his and the team's best interest.
He tossed a career-high 6.2 innings Monday but allowed nine hits and six earned runs—including a pair of home runs.
"I feel like I'm getting better every day," Covey told Jeffrey Flanagan and Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "Obviously it's frustrating that the results aren't there. But I feel like I got better from my last start today. Threw some quality pitches to get out of some jams. Just obviously a couple of home runs. Felt good with my stuff overall; the results just weren't there."
The 25-year-old is 0-2 with a 7.29 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in four starts.
Meanwhile, prospects Carson Fulmer, Reynaldo Lopez and Tyler Danish are all throwing the ball well in Triple-A and could be ready for a move into the big league rotation.
Cincinnati Reds: Recall Sal Romano
After a strong start, the Cincinnati Reds rotation has devolved into the worst in baseball with an unsightly 6.09 ERA and an MLB-low 122.2 innings.
Top prospect Amir Garrett has been terrific aside from one disastrous start last week, and veteran Scott Feldman has been steady, but the rest of the starting staff is a mess.
Tim Adleman (2 GS, 5.56 ERA), Bronson Arroyo (5 GS, 7.20 ERA) and Rookie Davis (3 GS, 11.17 ERA) make up the rest of the rotation, with Homer Bailey, Brandon Finnegan and Anthony DeSclafani on the disabled list.
Sal Romano made a forgettable spot start (3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) last month before being optioned back to the minors, but he's making a strong case to return to the rotation.
The No. 9 prospect in the Cincinnati system, per MLB.com, has posted a 1.23 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 22 innings with Triple-A Louisville, including five scoreless innings his last time out.
The 6'5", 270-pound Romano has the build and the stuff to emerge as a workhorse at the back of the rotation, and that's exactly what the Reds need in a year in which they're having trouble eating up innings.
Cleveland Indians: Recall Mike Clevinger, Move Him into Starting Rotation
Mike Clevinger would already have a spot to call his own in the starting rotation of a lot of other teams.
Instead, he found himself back in Triple-A to begin the 2017 season as the Cleveland Indians trotted out a starting rotation of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Danny Salazar, Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin.
That group appeared to stack up to any in baseball, but instead, it's been the team's biggest weakness, ranking 29th in the majors and last in the American League with a 5.27 ERA.
While Kluber, Carrasco and Salazar aren't going anywhere, the team could consider shaking things up at the back end by moving Bauer (7.67 ERA) or Tomlin (8.87 ERA)—who are both out of minor league options—to the bullpen.
That would open up a spot for the 26-year-old Clevinger, who has been a man among boys in Triple-A with a 1.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 32-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 30 innings.
He has the stuff to make an impact; he just needs an opportunity.
Colorado Rockies: Demote Tyler Anderson to Triple-A
- 5.2 IP, 5 R, 5 ER
- 5.0 IP, 5 R, 5 ER
- 4.0 IP, 4 R, 4 ER
- 5.0 IP, 4 R, 2 ER
- 5.2 IP, 4 R, 4 ER
- 5.0 IP, 6 R, 6 ER
Tyler Anderson was one of the biggest surprises of the 2016 rookie class.
The left-hander went 5-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 114.1 innings over 19 starts, posting a 3.5 WAR that ranked third among all rookie pitchers.
He appeared set to be a big part of a Colorado Rockies team on the rise heading into the season, but instead, he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a .303 opponents' batting average in six starts.
Those numbers aren't inflated by one bad start, either:
"He's making too many mistakes. The more mistakes you make, the higher the chance of giving up hits," manager Bud Black told Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
A demotion to the minors has to be looming if he doesn't show signs of improvement, and top prospect Jeff Hoffman could be his replacement. He allowed just one hit and struck out eight in seven scoreless innings last time out.
Then again, that would give the Rockies four rookies and Tyler Chatwood in the rotation.
Detroit Tigers: Designate Anibal Sanchez for Assignment
At what point is a $16.8 million salary no longer enough to justify a roster spot?
We may soon find out with veteran Anibal Sanchez, who is struggling mightily in the final guaranteed season of a five-year, $80 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.
Sanchez won the AL ERA title in 2013 and went a combined 32-23 with a 3.62 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 75 starts and one relief appearance over the first three years of that deal.
However, his ERA ballooned to 5.87 last season, and he wound up relegated to the bullpen. Then he lost out on the No. 5 starter job this spring to left-hander Matt Boyd.
At this point, he can't be trusted with anything more than mop-up duty.
He's allowed 27 hits—including six home runs—and 16 earned runs in 16.2 innings of work.
If the Tigers are serious about making one more run at contention, they can't afford to eat up a spot on the roster with a high-priced batting practice pitcher.
Houston Astros: Acquire a Lefty Reliever from San Diego Padres
If the Houston Astros have one glaring weakness, it's the lack of a reliable lefty in the bullpen.
Veteran Tony Sipp filled that role in 2015, when he posted a 1.99 ERA over 60 appearances, but that figure spiked to 4.95 a year ago, and he's struggling again this year with a 5.79 ERA and 2.36 WHIP in eight games.
Ashur Tolliver and Reymin Guduan are the only other lefties on the 40-man roster, and neither is throwing the ball all that well for Triple-A Fresno, so Houston might need to go outside the organization to find an answer.
The rebuilding San Diego Padres have two terrific lefty relievers in Brad Hand and Ryan Buchter, and the Astros have the prospect depth to swing a deal.
Hand is the more valuable of the two. He's an eighth-inning option and a true strikeout pitcher who tallied 111 punchouts in 89.1 innings last season while posting a 2.92 ERA over an MLB-high 82 appearances.
On the other hand, Buchter has two additional years of team control (though the 2021 season), so he's plenty valuable in his own right.
With the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers struggling early, the Astros have a chance to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the AL West. That could be motivation enough to swing a deal.
Kansas City Royals: Recall Billy Burns
To say the Kansas City Royals need a spark on offense is a massive understatement.
Through 24 games, they check in last in the majors in batting average (.211), OPS (.608) and runs per game (2.9), and it's not even close in that last category. The San Francisco Giants rank 29th with 3.4 runs per game.
Since Kansas City moved Alex Gordon from the top of the lineup to the No. 6 spot, Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas have batted leadoff, but none of those three players profiles as a true leadoff hitter.
Someone who does fit that mold is speedster Billy Burns, who is off to a nice start with Triple-A Omaha.
The 27-year-old is hitting .293/.411/.347 with eight steals, 11 runs and more walks (15) than strikeouts (14).
Bench players Cheslor Cuthbert and Christian Colon are out of minor league options, so it's unlikely they'll be shown the door despite awful starts.
My bold suggestion: Option struggling starter Nathan Karns (6.26 ERA), move Matt Strahm into the starting rotation and promote Burns as part of a four-man bench going forward.
The switch-hitting Burns can spell all three starting outfielders, and his on-base skills would be a welcome addition atop the lineup.
Los Angeles Angels: Recall Kaleb Cowart
Kaleb Cowart should be a familiar name to Los Angeles Angels fans.
The 24-year-old checked in among the team's top 10 prospects five different times, including the No. 1 spot prior to the 2013 season, according to Baseball America.
However, he's never been able to carve out a role in the majors, hitting .176/.210/.267 with eight extra-base hits in 139 plate appearances between 2015 and 2016.
He's making some noise in Triple-A this season, though, with a .323/.426/.469 line that includes five doubles, three home runs and an impressive 15.7 percent walk rate.
A natural third baseman, Cowart has become more versatile in recent seasons with time spent at all four infield positions and in left field.
For an Angels team that's averaging 3.75 runs per game and has just two regulars hitting over .260, he could help out in some capacity and potentially play his way into a regular role if his hot start and newfound discipline are for real.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Promote O'Koyea Dickson to the Majors
The Los Angeles Dodgers gave O'Koyea Dickson a long look this spring.
The 27-year-old was among the team's final roster cuts after he hit .328/.394/.596 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 64 RBI in 377 plate appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2016.
And he's picked up right where he left off, posting a .939 OPS with five doubles, six home runs and 17 RBI in 21 games back at the Triple-A level this year.
That's no doubt caught the Dodgers' attention as a possible upgrade to the big league roster.
Scott Van Slyke was optioned after a dreadful 4-for-31 start that included 12 strikeouts, and the team will now turn to veteran Franklin Gutierrez in his role after he was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Dickson hit .327/.432/.571 with seven doubles and five home runs in 118 plate appearances against southpaws a year ago, and he too fits the mold of a right-handed power hitter capable of playing first base and the corner outfield.
A sluggish return from the DL for Gutierrez could afford Dickson his long-awaited opportunity.
Miami Marlins: Demote Adam Conley to Triple-A
- Edinson Volquez: 6 GS, 0-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.81 WHIP
- Dan Straily: 5 GS, 1-2, 4.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP
- Wei-Yin Chen: 5 GS, 2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP
- Tom Koehler: 5 GS, 1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP
- Adam Conley: 4 GS, 1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.39 WHIP
No one expected the Miami Marlins' starting rotation to be a strength this season.
So that 4.95 starter's ERA (28th in MLB) and those eight quality starts (tied for 26th) shouldn't come as a surprise.
However, this team has enough offensive firepower and a good enough bullpen to contend, provided the rotation can find a way to perform at a league-average level.
Here's a quick overview of the current staff:
Conley has two minor league options remaining and still offers significant upside if he can put the pieces together, so sending him to Triple-A to sort things out seems like the obvious move.
In his place, left-hander Jarlin Garcia could move into the rotation after posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 12.8 K/9 over 6.1 relief innings, or the team could promote Justin Nicolino, Odrisamer Despaigne or Vance Worley from Triple-A.
Milwaukee Brewers: Recall Lewis Brinson, Demote Keon Broxton
Keon Broxton was a popular breakout pick after he hit .294/.399/.538 with 18 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases in his final 46 games last season.
That breakout hasn't come, and now he's at risk of losing his hold on the starting center field job.
Broxton is batting just .194/.275/.319 with a whopping 33 strikeouts in 80 plate appearances.
Meanwhile, top prospect Lewis Brinson is off to a torrid start with a .343/.395/.552 line that includes eight extra-base hits and 14 runs scored in 16 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs.
The 22-year-old has legitimate five-tool potential, and there's a reason he was the centerpiece of last summer's Jonathan Lucroy blockbuster.
Unless Broxton catches fire, a swap of two seems inevitable.
Minnesota Twins: Recall Jose Berrios
It reaches a certain point where young players simply have nothing left to prove in the minors.
That's where we've gotten with Minnesota Twins right-hander Jose Berrios.
The 22-year-old went 10-5 with a 2.51 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 111.1 innings at the Triple-A level last season, backing his standing as one of the league's top pitching prospects.
However, he was hit hard in his first taste of the majors, posting an 8.02 ERA and 1.87 WHIP over 14 starts.
Back in Triple-A to start this season, he's been nothing short of dominant once again, pitching to a 1.09 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 35 strikeouts in 33 innings.
Rookie Adalberto Mejia was optioned to the minors Saturday after another tough outing, so the Twins will need to decide on a starter for this coming Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox.
Don't be surprised if it's Berrios.
New York Mets: Promote Amed Rosario, Shift Asdrubal Cabrera to 3B
So far this season, New York Mets third basemen have mustered a .167/.234/.284 line with just five RBI.
That's pitiful production from a premium position, and the recent losses of Yoenis Cespedes and Noah Syndergaard to injury only makes the need for further offensive production that much more pressing.
Jose Reyes is hitting .370/.433/.815 with three home runs in his past seven games after a 6-for-63 (.095 BA) start, so who knows what to expect from him going forward.
If the team is looking for a spark offensively, it might be time to pull the trigger on promoting top prospect Amed Rosario.
After a breakout offensive season last year, Rosario entered elite-level prospect status, and he's backed up the lofty expectations with a .406/.454/.531 line that includes nine extra-base hits and seven stolen bases in 107 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas.
While that's a notoriously hitter-friendly locale, there's no explaining away a .406 average with park factors.
Inserting the 21-year-old Rosario as the everyday shortstop and shifting veteran Asdrubal Cabrera over to platoon with Reyes at third base seems like an obvious move.
It might simply be a matter of waiting for the Super Two deadline to pass.
New York Yankees: Recall Luis Cessa, DFA Tommy Layne
Luis Cessa earned a brief promotion earlier this week, spending roughly 24 hours on the active roster and pitching 3.1 innings out of the bullpen Monday before being optioned back to the minors in favor of Chasen Shreve.
Adding Shreve to the bullpen could mean the clock is running out on Tommy Layne.
The lefty specialist sports a 6.00 ERA on the year with nine hits, four walks and five earned runs allowed in six innings of work, and lefties are hitting .385 against him on the year.
If Shreve's impressive Triple-A performance—he had 12 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run in 6.1 innings of work—carries over, Layne will become an obvious DFA candidate, and Cessa could again find himself in the big league bullpen.
The 25-year-old lost out on the No. 5 starter job this spring, but he's been lights-out in Triple-A, posting a 1.54 ERA over 24.1 innings of work.
His ability to go multiple innings makes him a valuable commodity and the obvious replacement for the recently demoted Bryan Mitchell going forward.
Oakland Athletics: Promote Franklin Barreto to the Majors
The expectation heading into the season was that Franklin Barreto would reach the majors at some point in 2017.
However, it was unclear where he'd fit into the big league picture with Jed Lowrie and Marcus Semien making up the incumbent middle infield and fellow prospect Chad Pinder further along in his development.
Then, when Semien went down with a fractured wrist, the question immediately became if Barreto would be his replacement.
"Let's be fair to the kid and let him get the development he needs at Triple-A. When the right time comes, we'll consider it. But that time's not now," Oakland general manager David Forst told John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.
That sounds reasonable enough, but with Barreto's hitting .360/.416/.584 with nine extra-base hits in 102 plate appearances for Triple-A Nashville, how much longer can they justify waiting?
Philadelphia Phillies: Move Joaquin Benoit into the Closer's Role
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a tough time closing out games this season, converting just five saves in 10 chances.
Hector Neris has nailed down three of his four save chance since taking over for Jeanmar Gomez, and he has the stuff to close with a filthy splitter.
However, he's allowed at least one run in four of his last six appearances, and he won't be able to keep tight-roping out of trouble.
That leaves veteran Joaquin Benoit as perhaps the best option to close out games.
The 39-year-old signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal in the offseason, and he's pitched well with a 2.31 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 with seven holds in 12 games.
He has 52 career saves to his credit, including a 24-save season for the Tigers in 2013, so the ninth inning is not completely foreign territory.
A successful run in the closer's role could also increase his value looking ahead to the summer trade market.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Make Jose Osuna the Everyday Right Fielder
The suspension handed down to Starling Marte is a huge blow for the Pittsburgh Pirates; there's no question about that.
However, it has given them a chance to take a long look at Jose Osuna.
After a strong showing in the Venezuelan Winter League, the 24-year-old put himself on the big league radar with a .407/.492/.759 line that included four doubles and five home runs in 65 plate appearances this spring.
And he's just kept on hitting, posting a .313/.405/.531 line with three doubles and two triples in 12 games since replacing Marte on the active roster.
Yet, the team still insists on trotting out John Jaso on a semi-regular basis in right field.
Jaso was a nice bargain signing last season to play first base, but he's a below-average defender in right field, and he's currently hitting .167 with a .564 OPS in his first 55 plate appearances this season.
There's no reason not to give Osuna the everyday gig.
San Diego Padres: Make Cory Spangenberg the Everyday Left Fielder
This season is all about player development for the rebuilding San Diego Padres, and one player they need to take a long look at is former first-round pick Cory Spangenberg.
The 26-year-old looked like one to watch after hitting .271/.333/.399 with 26 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases in 345 plate appearances for a 2.1 WAR as a rookie in 2015.
However, last season was lost to a quad injury, and the emergence of Ryan Schimpf left him without a spot on the MLB roster to begin the year.
He's back in the majors after hitting .348/.403/.470 in 17 games with Triple-A El Paso, and he's splitting time with Jabari Blash in left field.
That platoon needs to quickly turn into everyday playing time for Spangenberg.
The 27-year-old Blash has some intriguing power, but he's nothing more than a fourth outfielder, and a 1-for-20 start with 10 strikeouts hasn't warranted more playing time.
Spangenberg has a chance to be a legitimate piece of the puzzle, and the team needs to see what he can do in an everyday role.
San Francisco Giants: Promote Jae-Gyun Hwang to the Majors
The San Francisco Giants took a flier on Korean Baseball Organization standout Jae-Gyun Hwang during the offseason, signing the 29-year-old to a minor league deal.
Despite hitting .333/.353/.688 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 51 spring plate appearances, he was sent to Triple-A Sacramento to begin his stateside career, and he's continued to impress.
In his first 94 plate appearances, he has a .303/.337/.393 line with six doubles and one triple.
Strong offensive numbers are nothing new for Hwang, as he posted a .964 OPS and set career highs in home runs (27) and RBI (113) last season for the Lotte Giants.
While he's a third baseman by trade, Hwang is also capable of playing left field. He looks like a better option than Gorkys Hernandez or Drew Stubbs to see time in the starting lineup while Brandon Crawford, Denard Span, Aaron Hill and Jarrett Parker are all sidelined.
Promoting him would mean clearing a spot on the 40-man roster, but a 2-for-21 start for Stubbs makes him an obvious DFA candidate.
Seattle Mariners: Promote Ryan Weber to the Majors
It was another busy offseason for Seattle Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto.
Among his many transactions was a waiver claim of right-hander Ryan Weber from the Atlanta Braves at the start of the offseason Nov. 2.
The 26-year-old showed some promise as a rookie in 2015, making five MLB starts and posting a 4.76 ERA (4.02 FIP) with a 1.09 WHIP and 19-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 28.1 innings.
He wasn't nearly as effective last season, logging a 5.45 ERA over two starts and 14 relief appearances, and he became a roster casualty with the Braves needing to add a number of top prospects to the 40-man this offseason.
The right-hander is making a strong case for a return trip to the majors thanks to a strong start with Triple-A Tacoma. He's allowed just 10 hits and one earned run with 13 strikeouts and zero walks in 18.2 innings of work.
The Mariners are dealing with some early injuries to the rotation and a shaky start from the bullpen, so one way or another, Weber should be able to help at the big league level.
St. Louis Cardinals: Promote Jack Flaherty to Triple-A
With Jaime Garcia traded to the Atlanta Braves and Alex Reyes out for the season, the St. Louis Cardinals don't have the same starting pitching depth they did a year ago.
The current staff of Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, Mike Leake and Michael Wacha has been terrific with a 3.27 starter's ERA that ranks first in the majors.
However, it's a long season, and injuries are an inevitable part of the game.
In fact, presumptive next-man-up Luke Weaver is dealing with some lower back stiffness right now that has limited him to just one appearance. So who would step in if a starter were to miss significant time?
Jack Flaherty is a name to watch.
The 2014 first-round pick if off to a dominant start in Double-A with a 0.56 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 28-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32.1 innings.
Bumping him up to Triple-A and moving him one step closer to the big league rotation is a forward-thinking move for the Red Birds as they search for more rotation depth.
Tampa Bay Rays: Promote Patrick Leonard to the Majors
If the name Patrick Leonard sounds familiar for some reason, it's because he joined the Tampa Bay Rays from the Kansas City Royals as part of the James Shields/Wil Myers trade.
The 24-year-old has had a nondescript minor league career to this point, and he didn't even crack the Rays' top 30 prospects to begin the season, according to MLB.com.
However, he's exploded for a .400/.460/.533 line with six doubles and two home runs in his first 100 plate appearances with Triple-A Durham, and people are taking notice.
"He's just more comfortable," manager Jared Sandberg told Eamon Queeney of the North State Journal. "I'll say it every night. He was my pick to click before the season started."
Where he fits into the big league picture is unclear with Evan Longoria entrenched at his natural third base spot.
However, considering he also saw time at first base and both corner outfield positions last year, it stands to reason the Rays shouldn't have too hard a time finding a way to utilize him if his hot start continues.
Texas Rangers: Designate Sam Dyson for Assignment
The 2017 season has been nothing short of a disaster for Sam Dyson.
After saving 38 games in 43 chances last season with a 2.43 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 7.0 K/9, he's been shellacked in the early going.
The 28-year-old has blown all three of his save opportunities and sports a 14.54 ERA with 16 hits and 14 earned runs allowed in 8.2 innings of work.
It's an eerily similar turn of events to what we saw with Shawn Tolleson a year ago, as he came out of nowhere to emerge as a dominant closer and just as quickly found himself designated for assignment the following season.
That same fate is awaiting Dyson if he doesn't show signs of improvement soon.
With a $3.52 million salary, there's a good chance Dyson would clear waivers and the Rangers would have a chance to hold onto him while he tries to sort things out in the minors.
Otherwise, it's hard to see him catching on at the MLB level right now with another team.
Toronto Blue Jays: Promote Mike Bolsinger to the Majors
With Aaron Sanchez (split fingernail) and J.A. Happ (elbow inflammation) both on the disabled list, the Toronto Blue Jays have already called on one veteran to make the jump from Triple-A to the rotation when they promoted Mat Latos.
Now it might be time to do the same with Mike Bolsinger.
The 29-year-old was quietly a solid rotation option for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, going 6-6 with a 3.62 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 21 starts.
He struggled last season, though, and wound up traded to the Blue Jays in an August waiver swap for swingman Jesse Chavez.
Now pitching for Triple-A Buffalo, he's posted a 1.46 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12.1 innings of work over two starts and two relief appearances.
Whether the Blue Jays use him in the rotation for the time being or as a long man out of the bullpen, he looks like a roster upgrade.
Washington Nationals: Sign Free Agent Angel Pagan
The Washington Nationals were dealt a huge blow when Adam Eaton was lost for the season to a torn ACL, leaving a hole to fill in center field.
Former top prospect Michael Taylor will get the first crack at filling that void.
He flashed an impressive mix of power and speed during his time in the minors, but he's hit just .228/.280/.359 with a 32.0 percent strikeout rate in 829 career plate appearances at the MLB level.
"He needs to take his game to a different level, be more consistent in his play," GM Mike Rizzo told Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post. "Because he's shown flashes of brilliance. But he needs to sustain that good play and the consistency in his game."
The team could eventually explore a trade for someone like Lorenzo Cain if the position becomes a glaring hole. However, a cheaper short-term solution might be to sign free agent Angel Pagan.
The Nats showed interest in Pagan back in February, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, but he remains unsigned. Yamaira Muniz of El Vocero (via MLBTradeRumors) reported last month that Pagan won't play this season and will instead spend time with his family.
However, a chance to be the everyday center fielder on a contender could be enough to change his mind.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.