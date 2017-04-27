    Barcelona Transfer News: Jordi Alba Loan Swap Rumoured for Atletico's Theo

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - MARCH 06: Theo Hernandez of Deportivo Alaves reacts during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Sevilla FC at Mendizorroza stadium on March 6, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    According to shock rumours in Spain, Barcelona are said to be willing to include Jordi Alba on loan in a deal to land talented young full-back Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid.

    According to El Transistor, a radio show on the Onda Cero station (h/t AS), Theo has drawn the attention of the Catalans during his successful loan spell with Alaves, and Barcelona are so keen on signing the player they would even consider sending Alba to the Spanish capital for a while.

     

