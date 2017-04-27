Barcelona Transfer News: Jordi Alba Loan Swap Rumoured for Atletico's Theo

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

According to shock rumours in Spain, Barcelona are said to be willing to include Jordi Alba on loan in a deal to land talented young full-back Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid.

According to El Transistor, a radio show on the Onda Cero station (h/t AS), Theo has drawn the attention of the Catalans during his successful loan spell with Alaves, and Barcelona are so keen on signing the player they would even consider sending Alba to the Spanish capital for a while.

