IPL Results 2017: Latest Scores, Points Table and T20 Cricket Fixtures

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

The play-off hopes of Royal Challengers Bangalore were hit with a big blow on Thursday, as the Gujarat Lions beat them by seven wickets in Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

After being put in to bat, the Royal Challengers' top order was swept aside, with Andrew Tye taking two wickets in two balls and eventually posting figures of three for 12; Pawan Negi top-scored for Bangalore with 32, as they amassed a meagre total of 134 all out.

In response, the Lions didn't hang around, with Aaron Finch leading the run chase with a brilliant 72 from 34 balls. Gujarat needed just 13.5 overs to reach 135 for three.

Here is a look at the updated standings following Gujarat's victory, the matches to come in the IPL and a reminder of how this key contest played out.

IPL 2017: Updated Standings POS TEAMS MAT WON LOST TIED N/R PTS NET RR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 8 6 2 0 0 12 +1.153 2. Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.514 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.481 4. Rising Pune Supergiant 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.666 5. Kings XI Punjab 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.319 6. Gujarat Lions 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.360 7. Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 2 6 0 1 5 -1.401 8. Delhi Daredevils 6 2 4 0 0 4 +0.848 ESPNCricinfo

IPL 2017: Upcoming Fixtures Date Time (BST/Local) Fixture Friday, April 28 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Daredevils Friday, April 28 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Saturday, April 29 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Saturday, April 29 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Gujarat Lions vs. Mumbai Indians Sunday, April 30 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Daredevils Sunday, April 30 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders ESPNCricinfo

Bangalore vs. Gujarat

Gujarat, 135 for three (Finch 72, Raina 34) beat Bangalore, 134 all out (Negi 32, Jadhav 31), by seven wickets with 37 balls remaining

At their best, the Royal Challengers have the most dangerous batting lineup in the IPL. But after being put in to bat by the Lions, they really struggled for momentum in the early stages of their innings.

For much of the first four overs, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were restricted by the Gujarat bowlers before the former was caught off the bowling of Basil Thampi for just 10. It was the trigger for another collapse from Bangalore.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Indeed, in the very next over, Tye continued to pile on the pressure, as Gayle (eight) and Travis Head (zero) edged behind in consecutive balls. Suddenly, they were 22 for three and in big trouble.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was impressed with the bowling, as things looked bleak for the Royal Challengers:

Kedar Jadhav did offer some resistance with a brisk 31 before he was bowled in the ninth over by Ravindra Jadeja. In another big blow for Bangalore, the dangerous AB De Villiers was run out in the very next over for a meagre five from 11 balls.

Eventually the middle order and tail enders did well to post a total of 134. In the main, that was down to the performance of Negi, who blasted 32 from just 19 balls and an unbeaten 15 from Aniket Choudhary. However, they would have been disappointed to be bowled out inside their 20 overs.

Per HoldingWilley, although their score was below par, having been 22 for three, a competitive total on the board was a bonus:

Although it wasn't the easiest wicket to score on, the efforts of the likes of Tye and Jadeja meant the Lions had an achievable chase.

They had little intention to nudge their way past 134 either. Ishan Kishan was pushed up the order, with his modus operandi clearly to smash boundaries. However, he and Brendon McCullum were both out inside 4.1 overs, giving Bangalore a slither of a chance.

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/Getty Images

Not long after Finch strode to the crease, those chances were obliterated as the dynamic Australian tucked into the bowling. Per cricket statistician Mohandas Menon, he hammered the quickest half-century in Gujarat history:

With the steady Suresh Raina alongside him, Finch was able to play aggressively and quickly demoralised the Royal Challengers bowling attack. While he fell for 72, the damage had long been done and the Lions were able to see out a comprehensive win.

For all their star quality, Bangalore's chances of making the play-offs are now remote. A return of two wins, six defeats and one no contest from their nine fixtures so far is not reflective of the class in all areas of the squad.