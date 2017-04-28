    Oregon Spring Game 2017: Date, Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    Willie Taggart leads Oregon into a new era starting Saturday.
    Willie Taggart leads Oregon into a new era starting Saturday.Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Saturday kicks off a new era for Oregon football as first-year head coach Willie Taggart takes over and guides the program in a new direction. 

    Dashed expectations led to the ousting of Mark Helfrich after a four-win campaign one year ago. Now quarterback Justin Herbert and an offense returning a handful of starters look to bring the program back to its high-powered ways while Taggart reshapes the defense.

    The former South Florida head coach now assumes the role of leading one of the nation's most prestigious spring games, which once again will have a tribute to the state's armed forces and take donations for a local food bank.

    In short, new hype around the Ducks makes this a spring game college football fans won't want to miss.

                       

    2017 Oregon Spring Game

    When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

    Where: Autzen Stadium

    TV: Pac-12 Networks

    Live Stream: Pac-12.com

                

    1. Oregon DC Jim Leavitt on Why Practicing at Jesuit High School Was Crucial

    2. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    3. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    4. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    5. Welcome to the Most Lit Student Section in College Hoops

    6. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    7. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    8. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    9. The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class

    10. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    11. Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017

    12. Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017

    13. Alex Fontenot Has Signed a Letter of Intent to Play at Colorado

    14. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    15. Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017

    16. Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most

    17. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    18. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    19. Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion

    20. Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset

    21. Jamire Calvin Talks Oregon State Commitment

    22. Darnay Holmes Discusses UCLA Commitment

    23. Nation's No. 2 Recruit on His Stanford Commitment

    24. Bubba Bolden on His USC Commitment

    25. 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision

    26. Chad Hansen Declares for NFL Draft

    27. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    28. CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

    29. Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State

    30. Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future

    31. Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring

    32. Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process

    33. Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense

    34. Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense

    35. Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan

    36. Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years

    37. Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016

    38. Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017

    39. Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016

    40. Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017

    41. Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.'

    42. Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football

    43. Gundy on Loss of Leavitt and Colorado Defense

    44. 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford

    45. Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend

    46. Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season

    47. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    48. Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football

    49. Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group

    50. College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs

    52. Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch

    53. Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman

    54. Scout's Inside the Matchup: Stanford vs. North Carolina

    55. Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State

    56. Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers

    57. The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman?

    58. Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa

    59. Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville

    60. Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State

    61. Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power

    62. Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond

    63. Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016

    64. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    65. Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation?

    66. A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists

    67. Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates

    68. Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State

    69. Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama

    70. Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson

    71. Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman?

    72. Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft

    73. Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face

    74. Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff

    75. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    76. Scout: Alabama a College Playoff Regular

    77. Scout: Penn State Is Always the Underdog

    78. Scout: Championship Week Passing Leaders in College Football

    79. Scout: Championship Week Rushing Leaders in College Football

    80. Predicting Winners of CFB Playoff Semifinals and National Championship

    81. Did the CFB Committee Get the Top 4 Playoff Spots Right?

    82. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    83. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Conference Championship Week

    84. Scout: See the Nittany Lions Enjoying Their Big Ten Championship (Long but Good)

    85. Washington's John Ross with One-handed Touchdown Catch

    86. Washington's Taylor Rapp Grabs Second Pick of the Night

    87. Washington’s Taylor Rapp Returns Pick-6 Against Colorado

    New coach or not, a high-powered offense is once again the backdrop for Oregon's spring game. 

    Herbert did what he could last year behind a line starting four first-year players. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions, but he didn't have the consistent backing of star running back Royce Freeman due to injuries, which only amplified the unit's problems.

    This year? The line has plenty of in-game experience and chemistry, and Freeman is unexpectedly back for another season, which pairs him with Tony Brooks-James, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry last year over 101 attempts, putting him at 771 yards and nine scores.

    It's this combination in the backfield that has offensive line coach Mario Cristobal excited, according to ESPN.com's Chantel Jennings:

    It's a heck of a combination. It's kind of like baseball. If you just have a fastball pitcher, eventually they’re going to hit one out of the park. If you've got a good fastball, a curve, a slider, it's a little bit harder to defend or hit it. For us, with those different types of backs, I think it makes us a little more dangerous on offense.

    Sobering the positive outlook is the fact wideout took more losses this offseason than the program would prefer. But Darren Carrington II is back to lead the way for another season one year removed from leading the team with 606 receiving yards and five scores.

    For those wondering, Carrington and Freeman, at least in part, stuck with Oregon despite a reset of sorts thanks to their new head coach. Kristen Rodgers of KEZI 9 explained:

    The vibes aren't as positive on the other side of the football a year removed from coughing up more than 40 points per game.

    But Taggart has an encouraging outlook on his hands. He gets versatile lineman Justin Hollins back to rush passers, and linebacker Troy Dye could improve after leading the team in tackles as a true freshman.

    Speaking of freshmen, there has been some hype around nose tackle Jordon Scott, a prospect working hard to get where his head coach wants him, as captured by Andrew Greif of The Oregonian:

    Young guys taking over the defense, led by coordinator Jim Leavitt, is a major focal point of the Ducks heading into Saturday. Even Taggart admitted to Ryan Thorburn of the Register-Guard he's proud of how his guys have reacted so far.

    "The first week I was a little scared. But as we've continued to move on, they've gotten better and better. Early in the spring, Coach Leavitt threw everything at them. So you watch them and you see guys a little hesitant and you can tell they're just thinking about things that are going on," Taggart said.

    1. Oregon DC Jim Leavitt on Why Practicing at Jesuit High School Was Crucial

    2. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    3. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    4. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    5. Welcome to the Most Lit Student Section in College Hoops

    6. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    7. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    8. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    9. The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class

    10. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    11. Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017

    12. Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017

    13. Alex Fontenot Has Signed a Letter of Intent to Play at Colorado

    14. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    15. Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017

    16. Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most

    17. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    18. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    19. Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion

    20. Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset

    21. Jamire Calvin Talks Oregon State Commitment

    22. Darnay Holmes Discusses UCLA Commitment

    23. Nation's No. 2 Recruit on His Stanford Commitment

    24. Bubba Bolden on His USC Commitment

    25. 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision

    26. Chad Hansen Declares for NFL Draft

    27. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    28. CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

    29. Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State

    30. Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future

    31. Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring

    32. Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process

    33. Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense

    34. Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense

    35. Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan

    36. Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years

    37. Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016

    38. Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017

    39. Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016

    40. Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017

    41. Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.'

    42. Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football

    43. Gundy on Loss of Leavitt and Colorado Defense

    44. 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford

    45. Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend

    46. Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season

    47. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    48. Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football

    49. Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group

    50. College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields

    51. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs

    52. Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch

    53. Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman

    54. Scout's Inside the Matchup: Stanford vs. North Carolina

    55. Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State

    56. Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers

    57. The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman?

    58. Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa

    59. Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville

    60. Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State

    61. Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power

    62. Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond

    63. Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016

    64. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    65. Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation?

    66. A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists

    67. Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates

    68. Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State

    69. Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama

    70. Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson

    71. Is Deshaun Watson's Awesome End of Season Stats Enough to Win the Heisman?

    72. Insider Buzz: Christian McCaffrey Will Declare for 2017 NFL Draft

    73. Insider Buzz: Joe Mixon Assault Instigated by Racial Slur; Spit in Face

    74. Top 5 Bowls Outside of College Football Playoff

    75. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    76. Scout: Alabama a College Playoff Regular

    77. Scout: Penn State Is Always the Underdog

    78. Scout: Championship Week Passing Leaders in College Football

    79. Scout: Championship Week Rushing Leaders in College Football

    80. Predicting Winners of CFB Playoff Semifinals and National Championship

    81. Did the CFB Committee Get the Top 4 Playoff Spots Right?

    82. Who Should Win the 2016 Heisman Trophy?

    83. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Conference Championship Week

    84. Scout: See the Nittany Lions Enjoying Their Big Ten Championship (Long but Good)

    85. Washington's John Ross with One-handed Touchdown Catch

    86. Washington's Taylor Rapp Grabs Second Pick of the Night

    87. Washington’s Taylor Rapp Returns Pick-6 Against Colorado

    Call Saturday a critical part of the growing process for these Ducks. It's a time for the offense to develop better chemistry on the way to living up to Oregon offenses of old, while new leaders on the defensive side of the ball get ready to assume the burden of slowing Pac-12 quarterbacks. 

    Last year had a certain measure of hype around it as well. This year, Taggart has his guys taking a realistic stance going into a critical spring game.

               

    Stats and info courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.