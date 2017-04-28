Oregon Spring Game 2017: Date, Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Saturday kicks off a new era for Oregon football as first-year head coach Willie Taggart takes over and guides the program in a new direction.

Dashed expectations led to the ousting of Mark Helfrich after a four-win campaign one year ago. Now quarterback Justin Herbert and an offense returning a handful of starters look to bring the program back to its high-powered ways while Taggart reshapes the defense.

The former South Florida head coach now assumes the role of leading one of the nation's most prestigious spring games, which once again will have a tribute to the state's armed forces and take donations for a local food bank.

In short, new hype around the Ducks makes this a spring game college football fans won't want to miss.

2017 Oregon Spring Game

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Live Stream: Pac-12.com

New coach or not, a high-powered offense is once again the backdrop for Oregon's spring game.

Herbert did what he could last year behind a line starting four first-year players. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards and 19 touchdowns against four interceptions, but he didn't have the consistent backing of star running back Royce Freeman due to injuries, which only amplified the unit's problems.

This year? The line has plenty of in-game experience and chemistry, and Freeman is unexpectedly back for another season, which pairs him with Tony Brooks-James, who averaged 7.1 yards per carry last year over 101 attempts, putting him at 771 yards and nine scores.

It's this combination in the backfield that has offensive line coach Mario Cristobal excited, according to ESPN.com's Chantel Jennings:

It's a heck of a combination. It's kind of like baseball. If you just have a fastball pitcher, eventually they’re going to hit one out of the park. If you've got a good fastball, a curve, a slider, it's a little bit harder to defend or hit it. For us, with those different types of backs, I think it makes us a little more dangerous on offense.

Sobering the positive outlook is the fact wideout took more losses this offseason than the program would prefer. But Darren Carrington II is back to lead the way for another season one year removed from leading the team with 606 receiving yards and five scores.

For those wondering, Carrington and Freeman, at least in part, stuck with Oregon despite a reset of sorts thanks to their new head coach. Kristen Rodgers of KEZI 9 explained:

The vibes aren't as positive on the other side of the football a year removed from coughing up more than 40 points per game.

But Taggart has an encouraging outlook on his hands. He gets versatile lineman Justin Hollins back to rush passers, and linebacker Troy Dye could improve after leading the team in tackles as a true freshman.

Speaking of freshmen, there has been some hype around nose tackle Jordon Scott, a prospect working hard to get where his head coach wants him, as captured by Andrew Greif of The Oregonian:

Young guys taking over the defense, led by coordinator Jim Leavitt, is a major focal point of the Ducks heading into Saturday. Even Taggart admitted to Ryan Thorburn of the Register-Guard he's proud of how his guys have reacted so far.

"The first week I was a little scared. But as we've continued to move on, they've gotten better and better. Early in the spring, Coach Leavitt threw everything at them. So you watch them and you see guys a little hesitant and you can tell they're just thinking about things that are going on," Taggart said.

Call Saturday a critical part of the growing process for these Ducks. It's a time for the offense to develop better chemistry on the way to living up to Oregon offenses of old, while new leaders on the defensive side of the ball get ready to assume the burden of slowing Pac-12 quarterbacks.

Last year had a certain measure of hype around it as well. This year, Taggart has his guys taking a realistic stance going into a critical spring game.

Stats and info courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.