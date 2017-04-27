David Parry Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct After Homophobic Rant at Police

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony attempt to commit unlawful means of transportation Thursday stemming from a Feb. 25 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to TMZ Sports, Parry allegedly stole a golf cart and then verbally abused police by calling them "f--king f----ts," "fat f--ks" and "p---yboy."

Following his February arrest, TMZ Sports released a video of Parry in his jail cell (Warning: Some language NSFW):

TMZ Sports also reported that Parry is facing two counts of extreme DUI for having a blood-alcohol level above .20, but that case will be handled separately.

Parry could face up to three years in prison after his guilty plea.

The 25-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Stanford by the Colts. Parry started all 16 games in each of his two NFL seasons and registered three sacks in 2016.

Indianapolis signed nose tackle Johnathan Hankins this offseason, which clouds Parry's potential role should he avoid jail time.