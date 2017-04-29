Everton vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Chelsea will take their next step on the road to the Premier League title on Sunday, as they travel to take on Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues sport a four-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in the standings and can't afford to drop results at this stage of the season. While Chelsea's schedule gets a little easier after Sunday, Everton has a clash with Arsenal on the final matchday to worry about.

Everton have been excellent at home this season and haven't lost any of their last four matches―Sunday's challenge won't be an easy one for the Blues.

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 2:05 p.m. BST/9:05 a.m. ET

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Live (U.S.)

Team News

According to WhoScored.com, Chelsea remain injury-free heading into Sunday's match. The Blues have been remarkably healthy all season long, allowing the team to mostly stick to the same starting XI.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton have been without the likes of Yannick Bolasie and Seamus Coleman for some time, and the Toffees also shouldn't make too many changes.

Possible Everton XI: Joel Robles, Leighton Baines, Ashley Williams, Phil Jagielka, Mason Holgate, Tom Davies, Morgan Schneiderlin, Idrissa Gueye, Kevin Mirallas, Ross Barkley, Romelu Lukaku

Possible Chelsea XI: Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Eden Hazard, Diego Costa

Preview

Chelsea's march to what seemed to be a certain Premier League title has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks, as two losses in their last five Premier League matches have seen Spurs close the gap to just four points.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tottenham will face Arsenal on Sunday and still have some tricky fixtures on the schedule, including matches against Manchester United, West Ham United and outgoing champions Leicester City. Despite their impressive win streak, Chelsea remain the clear favourites for the title.

Blues manager Antonio Conte clearly isn't too worried―he even took the time to watch the team's youngsters win their fourth straight FA Youth Cup and congratulated the players afterwards:

Conte's favoured XI have formed an impressive machine since shifting to a 3-4-3, with Eden Hazard playing a key role in attack, N'Golo Kante winning just about every midfield battle and the defence holding their own against most attackers.

On Sunday, they'll face one of their toughest challenges yet, as former Blues starlet Romelu Lukaku has scored in eight straight matches at Goodison Park. As shared by Squawka Football, he's been very dependable at home all season long:

The Blues defence hasn't looked as secure of late as it did for much of the season, and with Everton in fine form at home, Chelsea could be in for a tough match. With the schedule easing up slightly, even a draw should be considered a good result on Sunday.

Prediction: Everton 1-1 Chelsea