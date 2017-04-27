Jinder Mahal and 6 Superstars Who Benefited the Most from Second Chance by WWE

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Jinder Mahal is the No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship and on May 21 at Backlash, he will challenge Randy Orton for the title in the main event of that WWE Network presentation.

For the young Canadian-Indian star, it represents the culmination an arduous journey back to the major leagues of professional wrestling after he was released from Vince McMahon's company in 2014. More dedicated and in better shape than he was during his initial run, Mahal capitalized on a second chance to become the star he always knew he could be.

WWE history is full of talented individuals who did not find the success they strived for in their first opportunities with the company but continued to work, either in developmental or elsewhere, and came back ready to make it as a main event attraction in the industry's most storied promotion.

From tag team specialists who seized the opportunity to prove themselves a singles competitors in a second go-round to sons of famous pro wrestlers seeking the chance to prove they could contribute to the industry in a significant manner, the WWE product as we know it may not be the same without their stories.

As Mahal prepares to make the most of his second chance, take this journey through WWE history and relive the unlikely returns and successes of some of wrestling's most respected stars.