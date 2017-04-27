Chargers Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a busy offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers, to say the least.

After 56 years as San Diego's pro football team, the Chargers made the decision to move to Los Angeles, where they will eventually join the Rams at the new stadium in Inglewood. Additionally, the Chargers made some changes on the coaching staff, namely the firing of head coach Mike McCoy and defensive coordinator John Pagano.

Former Buffalo Bills interim coach and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was hired to replace McCoy, who went 27-37 in four seasons at the helm of the Chargers, and ex-Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley agreed to become the new defensive coordinator.

If that weren't enough for the Chargers to worry about, the NFL draft starts this week. Round 1 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, followed by Rounds 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and finally Rounds 4 through 7 at noon ET on Saturday.

The Chargers own seven picks in this year's draft. This live tracker will be updated throughout all seven rounds of the draft and will include analysis and a letter grade for each draft pick.