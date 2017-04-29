Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will have the chance to sink Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title dreams when the two teams meet in the north London derby on Sunday.

Spurs sit four points behind Chelsea in the standings with five matches left to play. A loss coupled with a Blues win would all but end the title race, while the reverse could set up a tense final few weeks.

Arsenal's chances of finishing ahead of their rivals yet again are slim this time around, but ruining Spurs' title ambitions would surely feel like a victory in itself.

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: White Hart Lane, London

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Live

Team News

According to WhoScored.com, both teams enter the match with plenty of injury worries. Erik Lamela, Harry Winks, Michel Vorm and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been ruled out for the hosts, while Santi Cazorla, Lucas Perez, David Ospina and Jeff Reine-Adelaide remain sidelined for the visitors.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Danny Rose could reportedly return for Spurs and Mousa Dembele is a doubt, while Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny also aren't 100 percent fit.

Possible Spurs XI: Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane

Possible Arsenal XI: Petr Cech, Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Nacho Monreal, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck

Preview

Tottenham enter the derby in high spirits and awesome form, having won all of their Premier League matches since a loss against Liverpool back in February.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 2016-17 season presents another golden opportunity to finally put an end to Arsenal's run of finishing ahead of Spurs, a streak that has gone on for 22 years. A win on Sunday would all but end the so-called St. Totteringham's Day streak―fitting for the last ever derby played at White Hart Lane.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was happy after his team's last win, over Crystal Palace, noting it was the perfect way to prepare for Arsenal:

The Gunners currently sit outside of the top five and face a real battle to qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League with a top-four finish. They've won three of their last four in the league, including a close call against outgoing champions Leicester City, and need to carry on winning.

Spurs' form and their tremendous defence―which has conceded just 22 goals―gives them the advantage against a Gunners team that has struggled at the back. The new formation featuring a three-man defence has helped, but Arsenal keeper Petr Cech continues to show his age while Tottenham's attack is one of the best in the league.

Even if Arsenal win the midfield battle, Harry Kane and Dele Alli will get their chances. Keeping the young duo far away from Cech will be crucial.

Prediction: Spurs 2-1 Arsenal