Who Your NBA Team Should Close with in the Playoffs

Closing Lineup: Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder, Al Horford

Rebounding may be a weakness for the Boston Celtics, but they need to lean into it whenever games are tight. Sacrificing size on the boards helps everywhere else with this small-ball unit, since the three-man combination of Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart and Jae Crowder is as punishing on defense as any set of wings and big guards the NBA can produce.

All three can help mitigate Isaiah Thomas' porosity, and they can spot up on the perimeter while letting the point guard and Al Horford serve as a set of distributing hubs. They simply work on both ends, making it tough for the opposition to do anything but concede stylistically and match their size.

Both during the regular season and the playoffs, it's worked.

This quintet appeared in the fourth quarter four times for a total of 17 minutes during the first-round series against the Chicago Bulls, and it logged a 0.6 net rating. The sample was much larger during the first 82 games (a team-high 80 fourth-quarter minutes), and it still outscored foes by 12.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Closer: Isaiah Thomas

If a game comes down to a final shot, there's no reason to veer from the norm.

Thomas has thrived throughout final periods all year, to the extent that he earned the "Mr. Fourth Quarter" moniker while putting together one of the most impressive sets of late performances in NBA history. During the last five minutes of games separated by no more than five points, he even averaged 48.7 points per 36 minutes while shooting 47.8 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from downtown and 90.4 percent at the stripe.

Though his 5'9" size might occasionally hold him back during the playoffs, it won't prevent him from having the ball in his hands for every crucial situation. He's carried the Boston offense this far, and deviating now would be foolish.