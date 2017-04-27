Neymar Reportedly Believes Manchester United Ready to Buy out Contract

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona star Neymar believes Manchester United are ready to trigger his €200 million (£168 million) buyout clause.

That's according to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, who reported the club's continued pursuit has left the Brazil international convinced Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho is set to make his move, with Chelsea also interested.

The report also stated the 25-year-old has been promised United will agree to his wage demands. Mourinho is said to have changed his plans for the summer drastically following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's serious injury.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Neymar has been an automatic starter for Barcelona since arriving at the club in 2013, and the club maintains he is not for sale. Just a few days ago, Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez told RAC1 (MailOnline's Joe Strange) there is no way he'll move, saying: "[Neymar] is totally untransferable."

But like every other player plying his trade in La Liga, Neymar's contract contains a buyout clause. And while the Brazilian's is among the highest in the sport, United are one of the few clubs in all of football capable of paying such a fee.

Per Castles, Blaugrana sources say Neymar is open to the idea of moving to a club where he gets to be the main attacking star, as opposed to his current situation. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been more prolific in front of goal this season and have soaked up the attention accordingly.