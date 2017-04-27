Alvaro Morata Rumoured as Manchester United Target with Antoine Griezmann

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to partner Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann at Old Trafford next term.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Mourinho is ready to give United’s forward line a facelift, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for a long spell on the sidelines and Wayne Rooney poised to leave the club this summer. The two La Liga stars are said to be top of the transfer agenda.

As relayed by Law, Griezmann has long been linked with a move from the Vicente Calderon to the Red Devils, although Morata's name has not been tied with the Old Trafford club often.

"As he plans for a Premier League title assault and European football next season, either in the Champions League or the Europa League, Mourinho feels he needs three forwards at the club who all offer something different," the report continued. "The Portuguese is excited by the thought of having Griezmann, Morata and Marcus Rashford at his disposal."

According to the piece, Morata is ready to leave Real Madrid having struggled to force his way into the first team on a regular basis under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane.

Despite only starting 13 games in La Liga, the Spain international has been potent in front of goal, as these figures from WhoScored.com illustrate:

There is more to Morata's game than sticking the ball in the back of the net, too. The 24-year-old is relentless in his work rate, sharp in his movement and has developed a tendency of striking in big games. They're attributes that align particularly well with the qualities Mourinho demands from his players.

In theory, at least, the Real man would be an ideal partner for Griezmann, with the Frenchman more prone to dropping deep into spaces.

Of the two, the Atletico man would be the more striking capture, as he has established himself as one of the best players in Spanish football's top flight. Griezmann does it all for Atletico—creating, scoring and making penetrating runs from a split striker position; he has 16 goals and seven assists in La Liga this term.

As these numbers from the Champions League Twitter feed show, Griezmann is also one of the hardest workers in European football:

If United were able to secure the duo, they'd have two of the most mobile and dynamic forwards in the game on their books. Factor in Rashford and the manager would have so many different options to lead the line, something that will be crucial if the team is to challenge for the title in 2017-18.

Morata may be attainable, as it's difficult to see how he forces his way ahead of Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu. But Griezmann, who is the most important player in Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid setup, may prove tough to prise away.

