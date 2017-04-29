Arsenal's 5 Worst Seasons Under Arsene Wenger

0 of 5

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The jury is still out on quite how bad a season this will prove to be for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.

The signs aren’t good: the Gunners are set to finish below Tottenham for the first time in Wenger’s reign, and their chances of making the top four and qualifying for the Champions League are also slim. There is, however, the possibility of redemption through the FA Cup—should Arsenal beat Chelsea at Wembley in May; it will put a positive spin on an otherwise disappointing campaign.

However, what are the worst seasons of Wenger’s two decades with Arsenal? In this piece, we run through the five agonising years of Wenger’s time with the club, ranking them according to how painful they were to endure. Read on to begin the countdown.