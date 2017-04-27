    NFL Mock Draft 2017: Full Last-Second Forecast for Round 1

    Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett speaks to the media during Texas A&M Pro Day at the NCAA football team's indoor training facility, Thursday, Match 30, 2017, in College Station, Texas.
    The NFL draft may officially kick off mere hours from now, but it's never too late to send one final mock draft out into the ether. 

    It's tempting to get caught up in the rumor mill that began churning a few weeks before the draft. Sources are allegedly spilling to everyone, teams are throwing information out there to create smoke screens, and analysts are digging in hard on their own theories.

    However, it's important to remember that NFL executives and scouts are, for the most part, immune to all that.

    Now, it's true that news such as Jabrill Peppers' diluted drug sample or Gareon Conley's sexual assault accusation can have real effects on teams' big boards. But for the most part, executives and scouts have created those boards as a result of attending gamesall of which ended months agowatching hours of tape and interacting with prospects in visits and at the combine and pro days. 

    So think of this mock draft as an anti-reactionary mock draft. It takes into account two things: players' talent level and team needs.

    Last-Minute NFL First-Round Mock Draft
    SelectionTeamPlayerPositionSchool
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles GarrettDETexas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersJamal AdamsSSLSU
    3Chicago BearsSolomon ThomasDEStanford
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard FournetteRBLSU
    5Tennessee Titans (via LAR)Marshon LattimoreCBOhio State
    6New York JetsDeshaun WatsonQBClemson
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik HookerFSOhio State
    8Carolina PanthersChristian McCaffreyRBStanford
    9Cincinnati BengalsReuben FosterILBAlabama
    10Buffalo BillsMike WilliamsWRClemson
    11New Orleans SaintsJonathan AllenDTAlabama
    12Cleveland Browns (via PHI)Mitchell TrubiskyQBUNC
    13Arizona CardinalsDeShone KizerQBNotre Dame
    14Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)Corey DavisWRWestern Michigan
    15Indianapolis ColtsDalvin CookRBFSU
    16Baltimore RavensDerek BarnettDETennessee
    17WashingtonMalik McDowellDTMichigan State
    18Tennessee TitansJohn RossWRWashington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersJabrill PeppersSMichigan
    20Denver BroncosO.J. HowardTEAlabama
    21Detroit LionsHaason ReddickDETemple
    22Miami DolphinsForrest LampGWestern Kentucky
    23New York GiantsCam RobinsonOTAlabama
    24Oakland RaidersZach CunninghamILBVanderbilt
    25Houston TexansTaco CharltonDEMichigan
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett BollesOTUtah
    27Kansas City ChiefsMarlon HumphreyCBAlabama
    28Dallas CowboysTre'Davious WhiteCBLSU
    29Green Bay PackersT.J. WattOLBWisconsin
    30Pittsburgh SteelersTakkarist McKinleyOLBUCLA
    31Atlanta FalconsCharles HarrisDEMissouri
    32Saints (via NE)David NjokuTEMiami
    Breaking It All Down

    ESPN's Adam Schefter gave the rumor, which has been percolating for a few weeks now, new life on Wednesday evening:

    Garrett earned the highest grade in ESPN's rankings of this year's prospect class: 95. That means he's a rare prospect, "a premier college player that has all the skill to take over a game and play at a championship level."

    Trubisky, on the other hand, earned an 89 and was ranked 27 spots lower. He's still a special prospect, to be sure, but here's the thing: If the Browns take Garrett at No. 1 overall, they still have a chance to move back up and grab Trubisky. 

    If they go with Trubisky with the first pick, Garrett will be gone. 

    Assuming the Browns go with Garrett at No. 1 overall, the next two selections get interesting.

    Many analysts believe that both the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears would be more than happy to land either LSU safety Jamal Adams or Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. 

    But a recent report by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller indicated that Adams, whose name hasn't been as associated with the 49ers, has a high chance of hearing his name called by them Thursday. 

    "Adams told me he visited the 49ers late in the process on a top-secret mission," Miller said"It's also easy to connect the dots and see new general manager John Lynch—a 2017 Hall of Fame finalist at safety—drafting a can't-miss safety prospect who just so happens to be a high-character leader, too."

    Other interesting trends from this projected Round 1? How about the fact that we have two running backs coming off the board before the 10th pick for the first time in years?

    The Jacksonville Jaguars would love to add consensus top back in this year's class—Leonard Fournette—to their backfield, while the Carolina Panthers, who desperately need some help in that area, would still find success by landing Christian McCaffery.

    This draft is one of the most nebulous in recent memory; it's so deep, and the first round could shake out a number of different ways.

    That's what will make it so fun to watch, beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and ESPN.