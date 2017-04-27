NFL Mock Draft 2017: Full Last-Second Forecast for Round 1

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL draft may officially kick off mere hours from now, but it's never too late to send one final mock draft out into the ether.

It's tempting to get caught up in the rumor mill that began churning a few weeks before the draft. Sources are allegedly spilling to everyone, teams are throwing information out there to create smoke screens, and analysts are digging in hard on their own theories.

However, it's important to remember that NFL executives and scouts are, for the most part, immune to all that.

Now, it's true that news such as Jabrill Peppers' diluted drug sample or Gareon Conley's sexual assault accusation can have real effects on teams' big boards. But for the most part, executives and scouts have created those boards as a result of attending games—all of which ended months ago—watching hours of tape and interacting with prospects in visits and at the combine and pro days.

So think of this mock draft as an anti-reactionary mock draft. It takes into account two things: players' talent level and team needs.

Last-Minute NFL First-Round Mock Draft Selection Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jamal Adams SS LSU 3 Chicago Bears Solomon Thomas DE Stanford 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams WR Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Jonathan Allen DT Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Mitchell Trubisky QB UNC 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 15 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook RB FSU 16 Baltimore Ravens Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 17 Washington Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard TE Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Haason Reddick DE Temple 22 Miami Dolphins Forrest Lamp G Western Kentucky 23 New York Giants Cam Robinson OT Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans Taco Charlton DE Michigan 26 Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles OT Utah 27 Kansas City Chiefs Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 28 Dallas Cowboys Tre'Davious White CB LSU 29 Green Bay Packers T.J. Watt OLB Wisconsin 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley OLB UCLA 31 Atlanta Falcons Charles Harris DE Missouri 32 Saints (via NE) David Njoku TE Miami Author's picks

Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

First things first, let's talk about the elephant in the room: Despite persistent recent reports, the Cleveland Browns would have to be loony to think about drafting North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky over Texas A&M edge-rusher Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall.

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave the rumor, which has been percolating for a few weeks now, new life on Wednesday evening:

Garrett earned the highest grade in ESPN's rankings of this year's prospect class: 95. That means he's a rare prospect, "a premier college player that has all the skill to take over a game and play at a championship level."

Trubisky, on the other hand, earned an 89 and was ranked 27 spots lower. He's still a special prospect, to be sure, but here's the thing: If the Browns take Garrett at No. 1 overall, they still have a chance to move back up and grab Trubisky.

If they go with Trubisky with the first pick, Garrett will be gone.

Assuming the Browns go with Garrett at No. 1 overall, the next two selections get interesting.

Many analysts believe that both the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears would be more than happy to land either LSU safety Jamal Adams or Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

But a recent report by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller indicated that Adams, whose name hasn't been as associated with the 49ers, has a high chance of hearing his name called by them Thursday.

"Adams told me he visited the 49ers late in the process on a top-secret mission," Miller said. "It's also easy to connect the dots and see new general manager John Lynch—a 2017 Hall of Fame finalist at safety—drafting a can't-miss safety prospect who just so happens to be a high-character leader, too."

Other interesting trends from this projected Round 1? How about the fact that we have two running backs coming off the board before the 10th pick for the first time in years?

The Jacksonville Jaguars would love to add consensus top back in this year's class—Leonard Fournette—to their backfield, while the Carolina Panthers, who desperately need some help in that area, would still find success by landing Christian McCaffery.

This draft is one of the most nebulous in recent memory; it's so deep, and the first round could shake out a number of different ways.

That's what will make it so fun to watch, beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and ESPN.