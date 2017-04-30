Watford vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The pressure is being turned up in the battle to secure a place in the Premier League's top four, and on Monday, it'll be Liverpool's chance to take another big step towards the UEFA Champions League next season, as they visit Watford.

Ahead of Week 35 in English football's top flight, the Reds were perched in third position having played a game more than Manchester City and Manchester United, who are just one and two points back, respectively. It makes this match at Vicarage Road a crucial one.

Watford, meanwhile, have little to play for at this point in the Premier League campaign, having started the weekend in 10th. Walter Mazzarri's men have enjoyed a solid season under his stewardship.

Still, the onus will be on the Reds to take three points here. Read on for the key viewing details, the latest team news and a look ahead to what's an important game in the race for European spots.

Date: Monday, May 1

Time: 8 p.m. (BST)/3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports 1 (U.K.), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Watford: Mazzarri revealed ahead of the visit of Liverpool that he has no new injuries in his squad, although he admitted both Valon Behrami and Craig Cathcart are doubtful. Roberto Pereyra, Mauro Zarate and Younes Kaboul are all long-term absentees.

Likely XI: Heurelho Gomes; Daryl Janmaat, Sebastian Prodl, Miguel Britos, Jose Holebas; Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley; Nordin Amrabat, Troy Deeney, M'Baye Niang

Liverpool: Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge were both back in training, although it's unclear if either will be ready to play a part. Jordan Henderson is still out, as is Sadio Mane.

Likely XI: Simon Mignolet; Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, James Milner; Emre Can, Lucas Leiva, Georginio Wijnaldum; Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Having battled to wins away at Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool supporters would have been excited to see their side build more momentum on Sunday at Anfield. But the game didn't go to plan.

After going ahead early on, the Reds were pulled back by two Christian Benteke goals, with familiar flaws emerging. Indeed, when teams are strong on the counter-attack and proficient in set-piece play, they're always going to cause Liverpool problems.

As noted by football journalist Chris Smith, some deep-rooted issues in this Reds side seem to have been glossed over:

One thing Liverpool supporters can comfort themselves with is that Coutinho is hitting form at this crucial stage of the season.

After struggling for his best having returned from an injury layoff, the Brazilian is proving to be a menace to defenders on the left flank again, drifting infield, slaloming past opponents and knitting attacks together.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Against Palace, it was Coutinho who opened the scoring for his side with a supremely executed free-kick. Per Squawka Football, the Watford defenders must be quick to close him down in the final third:

Watford have struggled for consistency overall this season, although when they have needed to pull out a win to pull clear of the relegation zone, they have done. Sat on 40 points, they are safe.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

In their last outing, they played like a side whose season was effectively over, too, losing 2-0 to Hull City despite the Tigers having Oumar Niasse sent off early on. Mazzarri will be demanding a response from his players in front of their own fans, especially with three testing away games coming up.

Expect a better performance from Watford as a result but for the Reds, fuelled by a desperation to make the top four, to eventually take three points.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Liverpool